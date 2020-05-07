Donald Trump’s campaign launches ‘American comeback’ ad tying election to recovery

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has released a new ad touting the ‘American comeback’ that features screaming jet engines and the president making heroic pronouncements about rebuilding the economy ‘again.’

The ad includes dramatic music and emotive quotes from the president, who has described the fight against the coronavirus as war.

‘With the grace of God we will win this war and we will win this war quickly,’ Trump says.

The video touts a ‘comeback’ which is both economic and personal, and cribs from Trump’s own past – one of his books was Art of the Comeback, after his Atlantic City casinos took him close to complete financial meltdown.

It uses quick cuts to form a narrative of dramatic action against the disease, and comes as a series of polls reveal a plurality of Americans don’t approve of the way Trump is handling the crisis – and days after his own campaign manager was involved in a furious row with Trump over internal polls pointing to a loss.

The ad shows dramatic images, such as the USNS Comfort pulling into New York harbor, although the ship left port last week after treating 182 patients over 31 days.

The ad also flashes an image of a U.S. aircraft carrier, although the USS Roosevelt had to head to Guam after a coronavirus outbreak that led to the firing of Captain Brett Crozier, who now could get reinstated.

It features praise from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has thanked Trump for providing equipment but also blasted his refusal to provide aide to cash-strapped states.

It also shows Americans doing their part amid the pandemic that has killed more than 60,000 Americans – a postal worker delivering the mail, and a nurse in a mask, and a grocery store with shelves full of meat.

Trump issued an order requiring meat-packing plants to stay open as many closed due to outbreaks among their workers.

‘My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat,’ Trump says in the ad, which also includes a few cues slapping favorite targets in the media and Congress.

It shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up Trump’s speech during the State of the Union.

It has brief clips that hint at Trump’s contentious White House press briefings amid the virus. In one, NBC’s Peter Alexander asks if he is creating a ‘false sense of security.’ The exchange happened in March, after Trump touted the drug hydroxychloroquine, saying ‘It may work. It may not work. I feel good about it.’ then during some back-and-forth, he called Alexander a ‘terrible reporter.’

‘I’m fighting for you and I love doing it with everything that I have,’ Trump says in the ad. The focus on an economic comeback comes as Trump has predicted a fourth quarter comeback as states move to reopen.

Democrat Joe Biden leads Trump by 6 percentage points in the latest CBS / YouGov poll. A recent poll had the two men tied in Texas. Fifty-one per cent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, according to a Real Clear Politics average.

The ad signals how the Trump camp believes his prospects are tied to the economy, with more than 30 million Americans filing for unemployment amid the pandemic.

It offers some insight into how he plans to make his case for re-election for the next six months, which comes against the backdrop of his campaign warning him about his chances.

Late last month he was involved in a particularly contentious conference call with Parscale and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel who told the president to quit it with his daily coronavirus press briefings, as they were hurting him with swing-state voters.

On the call – one of a series of such calls with aides – Trump tore into Parscale for cratering polls, shouting ‘I’m not f***ing losing to Joe Biden,’ during a conversation peppered with profanity.

The campaign chief shot back, ‘I love you, too,’ according to The New York Times. Jared Kushner was also present for the expletive-filled confrontations.

Representatives for the RNC and the Trump campaign did not comment on the polling or last week’s phone calls. In a tweet after the confrontation was revealed, Trump denied that he had recently shouted at his campaign manager and said that ‘he is doing a great job.’

Trump had used his raucous almost-daily press briefings to sub in for his energetic rallies, but they haven’t had the same effect politically – and now appear to be suspended.

They hit a low point when Trump seemingly floated that the coronavirus could be fought by putting sunlight in the body or injecting disinfectants, after hearing about a study that was looking at how long the virus lives on surfaces.

‘He’s p***ed because he knows he messed up in those briefings,’ one Republican who’s close to the White House told CNN in response to Trump’s fight with Parscale.

The day before his disinfectant gaffe, Parscale and McDaniel, along with a handful of other top political advisers briefed the president on internal campaign numbers and data from the RNC.

Those numbers showed he was in a losing position in battleground states against Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who has been largely sidelined to holding livestreamed events in his Delaware basement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those on the call, according to CNN, urged him to scale back the press briefings as they showed him that they were hurting him with voters in swing states.

But Trump didn’t listen – and went ahead with the briefing as usual the following day – Thursday May 23.

The next day the president shortened the briefing and didn’t take questions. Over the weekend, he didn’t brief the press at all. He did hold a briefing on Monday in the Rose Garden, but it was less combative than previous affairs.

And on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Trump held events restricted to the smaller ‘pool’ of reporters who are assigned to follow him each day, instead of battling it out with a bigger group in the briefing room or Rose Garden, following that last Friday with talking to the ‘pool’ of journalists and marking a comeback for White House press secretaries holding briefings.