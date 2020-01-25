Donald Trump’s defense team starts telling senators why he is NOT guilty 

Donald Trump’s defense team began their case for the president’s acquittal on Saturday after Democrats spent three days outlining their arguments for impeachment.

The president laid out their attack line in a tweet ahead of the trial – saying his lawyers will go after prominent Democrats Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who had no formal role in the making the impeachment case before the Senate.

‘Our case against lyin’, cheatin’, liddle’ Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, dumb as a rock AOC, & the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 A.M. on @FoxNews, @OANN or Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC!,’ Trump tweeted Saturday morning about 20 minutes before the trial began.

Ocasio-Cortez joined the majority of Democrats in voting for the two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of justice – against the president. But she was not a member of either House committee that led the inquiry or questioned witnesses.

Meanwhile, Trump’s team – led by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and personal attorney Jay Sekulow – are arguing the president did nothing wrong when asking the Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden, claiming he was worried about corruption in the country.

‘The president has done absolutely nothing wrong,’ Cipollone said.

Democrats have argued Trump was trying to use a foreign power to win re-election.

Cipollone began the defense by using Trump’s favorite argument – that senators should read the call of the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

‘They didn’t talk a lot about the transcript of the call which I would submit is the best evidence,’ Cipollone said of the Democrats.

He charged Democrats with not presenting all the evidence, including items that would act in the president’s defense that he said the defense team would show.

‘Ask yourself why didn’t I see this in the first three days,’ Cipollone told senators. ‘As House managers really their goal should be to show you all of the facts.’

Trump’s defense team also are portraying Trump as the victim of Democrats trying to undo the 2016 election.

‘They’re asking you not only to overturn the results of the last election but – as I’ve said – before they’re asking you to remove president trump from the ballot of an election occurring in nine months,’ Cipollone said, adding Democrats are trying to ‘take that decision away from the American people.’

Trump’s legal team is expected to amount an aggressive, TV-friendly defense. And their arguments echo the president, who is believed to be watching at the White House.

Deputy White House counsel Michael Purpura opened his part of the defense by playing the video of Schiff’s parody of Zelensky call at one of the House impeachment hearing – a move that infuriated the president and one he has repeatedly criticized.

‘That’s fake,’ Purpura said.

Purpura also painted the leaking of details about the Zelensky-Trump call – and national security staff reports of their concerns to the White House legal team – as merely policy differences between the president and staff instead of an abuse of power.

The Trump team tactics are also expected to put Joe Biden on the defensive as he campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination. The Iowa caucuses – the first nominating contest – are two weeks away.

Some Democrats fear Trump’s team will present previously undisclosed documents as part of its defense – after the White House refused to release such records to House impeachment investigation.

‘You know that’s exactly what they’re going to do,’ said Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono told The Hill newspaper. ‘This whole trial is calculated to not provide any relevant evidence that the White House should have provided, not provide any witnesses that the White House prevented from being deposed. And the whole thing is to try and just push this through.’

‘I consider it a whitewash and a sham,’ she added.

Trump’s lawyers will try to flip the case back on Democrats, arguing it is them who accepted foreign help in 2016 via the infamous – and unproven – Steele dossier.

Based upon research from former British spy Christopher Steele, and paid for by lawyers who also did work for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, the dossier claimed the Russians had blackmail material on Trump.

Trump has denied this.

Trump’s lawyers will also point to a recent report criticizing the FBI for the way it obtained a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

‘They put their case forward,’ Sekulow said of the Democrats. ‘It’s our time next.’

Saturday’s session will be a shorter one than the 12-plus hours senators have been holding this week.

The White House legal team has agreed to only use a portion of its allotted 24 hours so the Senate is in session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will put on a full presentation on Monday.

‘I guess I would call it a trailer, coming attractions — that would be the best way to say it,’ Sekulow said.

They said this is to give senators a break – exhaustion has set in – and not because Trump complained about his team’s Saturday start time, saying it was ‘death valley’ on television. Viewership numbers tend to be lower on weekends.

The president blamed Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff for the time slot but it was Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell who set the rules that govern the impeachment trial, including the timing for both sides to speak.

‘After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.,’ the president wrote on Twitter.

Democrats wrapped their case Friday evening and warned President Trump will continue to abuse his executive power unless Congress intervenes.

‘Give America a fair trial,’ said Adam Schiff, the Democrats’ lead impeachment manager, in his closing argument. ‘She’s worth it.’