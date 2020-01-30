Donald Trump’s disgraced national security adviser Mike Flynn withdraws his guilty plea

Donald Trump’s first national security advisor, Mike Flynn, tried to formally withdraw his guilty plea to lying to the FBI Wednesday, saying he had never lied and had no reason not to tell the truth.

The retired Army general, who lasted just a few weeks in the White House before being fired, tried to upend his impending sentencing in a formal declaration to the federal judge overseeing his case that he wanted to plead not guilty, and go on trial.

Flynn had accepted a guilty plea deal with Robert Mueller’s investigators in 2017 in which he accepted lying to the FBI and co-operated with the FBI and federal prosecutors.

But last year he fired his lawyers and on Wednesday his new attorneys formally applied to withdraw his plea, while he entered a sworn declaration saying: ‘I am innocent.’

He said he had no reason to lie to FBI agents who questioned him about his call during the Trump transition to Russia’s then ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.

In his guilty plea he admitted that he had lied by saying he had not discussed sanctions with Kilyak, which the Obama administration had imposed just after the November presidential election.

But in his new declaration he said that he could not recall exactly what he said to Kislyak and that his military training meant he would not share classified information with people who were not his superiors, ‘immediate command or office of responsibility.’

He acknowledged that the FBI agents he spoke to had security clearances.

His statement blames his attorneys from prestigious Washington D.C. law firm Covington & Burley, saying that they advised him to take a plea because if he did not, Mueller would give him ‘the Manafort treatment,’ and his son Michael Jr. would also be indicted.

Flynn claimed the lawyers never told him that the FBI agents who interviewed him wrote that his demeanor was not that of a liar and that he ‘did not give any indications of deception.’

The judge in the case will have to rule on the application, while the prosecution have pressed ahead with sentencing recommendations, suggesting in a separate submission Wednesday that it would be acceptable for him to get just probation.

It remains unclear clear how the judge handling the case, Emmet Sullivan, willrespond to the motion or whether he would actually permit Flynn to withdraw the plea – an extraordinary step that would presumably enable the government to bring additional charges if merited.

In the first court document asking to withdraw the plea, which was, filed two weeks before Flynn’s scheduled sentencing date, defense lawyers said the Justice Department is attempting to ‘rewrite history’ by withdrawing its recommendation that he be sentenced to probation and by suggesting he had not been forthcoming or cooperative.

They asked to withdraw the plea because ‘of the government´s bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement.’

‘Michael T. Flynn is innocent. Mr. Flynn has cooperated with the government in good faith for two years. He gave the prosecution his full cooperation,’ the lawyers wrote.

‘He endured massive, unnecessary, and frankly counterproductive demands on his time, his family, his scarce resources, and his life,’ they added. ‘The same cannot be said for the prosecution which has operated in bad faith from the inception of “investigation” and continues relentlessly through this specious prosecution.’

The case has taken a tortured path since Flynn’s guilty plea in 2017 to lying to the FBI.

He cooperated extensively with the government over the next year. But his December 2018 sentencing hearing was abruptly postponed midway at Flynn´s request after scathing criticism from a judge raised the prospect that he might send him to prison, even though prosecutors hadn’t recommended it.

Flynn asked that the hearing be put off so that he could continue cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of avoiding any prison time.

The Justice Department opted not to have Flynn testify in the Virginia trial of a former business associate, saying that shortly before trial, he changed his account and contradicted his own past statements – making him unreliable as a witness. The decision denied Flynn a chance to be credited for that cooperation, though Flynn’s lawyers said in the new filing that he was not dishonest.

A spokeswoman for the United States Attorney’s office in Washington did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Prosecutors who had initially praised Flynn’s cooperation said he had ‘retreated from his acceptance of responsibility’ and ‘therefore is not entitled to any such credit unless he clearly and credibly disavows those statements.

‘It is clear that the defendant has not learned his lesson. He has behaved as though the law does not apply to him, and as if there are no consequences for his actions,’ prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

At the time of his 2017 guilty plea, he was the closest Trump associate to agree to cooperate with Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Federal prosecutors said in August 2019 that Flynn was ready for sentencing. Both sides agreed at the time that Flynn’s cooperation with various government probes was finished.

In connection with his plea, Flynn had been expected to testify at a July trial against his former business partner Bijan Rafiekian, who stood accused of secretly lobbying for Turkey.

Prosecutors called off Flynn’s testimony midway through the trial, saying they instead planned to portray the retired U.S. Army lieutenant general as Rafiekian’s co-conspirator.

Rafiekian was convicted two weeks later.

Prosecutors now say Flynn instead tried to thwart the investigation into Rafiekian, rather than cooperating.

Flynn’s own legal team was also savaged by Sullivan last month when he accused them of what amounts to plagiarism, writing that they had used parts of a 2012 brief from the non-profit New York Council of Defense Lawyers without citing the verbatim borrowing.

The judge lectured the attorneys about D.C.’s Rules of Professional Conduct, saying it’s a ‘violation to [e]ngage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.’