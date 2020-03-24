DOOM Eternal: How to unlock and play Classic DOOM in the hub world in-game

DOOM is full of amazing little easter eggs, and the inclusion of the original game might be our favourite meta addition

In DOOM Eternal, there’s a little room you can go to if you want to get away from it all.

This room has all the things an ultra-violent space marine needs to unwind: it has all the toys he’s collected, all the guns he’s found, even a set of DOOM-flavoured guitars hanging on the wall.

In the middle of the room, overlooking a semi-doomed Earth, there’s a massive gaming rig… but to the left, there’s a ‘retro’ desk that has an old PC, a record player and print magazines (remember those!) scattered across it.

If you interact with the PC, you will see it’s installing something from 14 discs – a throwback to the days when PC games were not as simple to boot up as they are now – but what is it installing?

We’ll let you have one wild guess.

In order to unlock DOOM Classic on your home computer, you will need to find and collect all 14 Cheat Code discs scattered around the game.

A full guide to those can be found at the link above.

It will take you a full playthrough of the game to collect them all, this is where you can find each of the discs:

Level 1: Hell on Earth – One Cheat Code disc

Level 2: Exultia – None

Level 3 : Cultist Base – One Cheat Code disc

Level 4: DOOM Hunter Base – One Cheat Code disc

Level 6: Arc Complex – One Cheat Code disc

Level 7: Mars Core – One Cheat Code disc

Level 8: Sentinel Prime – None

Level 9: Taras Nabad – One Cheat Code disc

Level 10: Nekravol, Pt I – One Cheat Code disc

Level 11: Nekravol, Pt II – Two Cheat Code discs

Level 12 : Urdak – One Cheat Code disc

Hub : Fortress of Doom – One Cheat Code disc

Once you have unlocked them all, there will be a fully installed version of DOOM running on your ol’ reliable PC.

It doesn’t appear as though you can achieve anything special with the game (there are no achievements are unlockable items tied to it) but it’s a nice tribute to the series’ roots.