DOOM Eternal: How to unlock the Unmaykr weapon, how to get all Empyrean keys

Though DOOM may be known for one of its most famous weapons, the BFG, there’s another super powerful weapon hidden in DOOM Eternal, too – here’s how to get it

There is a super powerful weapon in DOOM Eternal: the Unmaykr.

This secret armament, which shares a slot on the weapon wheel DOOM’s most iconic weapon, the BFG, can be unlocked towards the end of the game, but the route to get to it is quite hard.

In order to unlock the gun from its shielded prison in your hub ship, the Fortress of Doom, you will need to find, unlock and beat the six Slayer Gates hidden throughout the game.

Beating the Slayer Gates will reward you with Empyrean Keys, six of which need to be used to unlock the gun from its holding cell in the middle of the Fortress.

Slayer Gates can be found in the levels listed below, but there are some hints that could make the brutal ordeal that much easier for you.

Level 2: Exultia – Slayer gate

Level 3: Cultist Base – Slayer Gate

Level 5: Super Gore Nest – Slayer Gate

Level 6: Arc Complex – Slayer Gate

Level 7: Mars Core – Slayer Gate

Level 9: Taras Nabad – Slayer Gate

Generally speaking, there are two ways to approach beating the Slayer Gates.

First, you can choose to take them on as and when you find them, but this may be a fool’s game.

In level 2, for example, when you first find the gate you are woefully unequipped to deal with the second wave of enemies that spawns – they’re fast, powerful and high-damaging.

If you complete the game, get access to some powerful gear, upgrade your health, armour and ammo capacity, you’ll have a much better chance at coming out victorious.

We found that dropping the game down to I’m Too Young To Die difficulty actually gave us a pretty decent chance at clearing the Gates on our first run, though.

Difficulty does not affect progression, either, so if you drop it down to easy (then do the levels, unlock the Slayer Gates and continue) you can unlock the Unmaykr and use it in the rest of the game, on whatever difficulty you like.

Simply put: it’s possible and entirely reasonable to use the easiest mode in the game to beat the Slayer Gates, get Empyrean Keys and unlock the Unmaykr.