DOOM Eternal Master Levels: How to access hardest challenges

DOOM Eternal is introducing some pretty hardcore challenges to players that are gluttons for punishment – here’s what you need to know about these brutal levels

One of the new additions to DOOM Eternal are the ‘Master Levels’ – brand new challenges designed to be beaten by only the best of the best.

These new levels are different takes of previous levels in the game, and Bethesda recommends that you don’t jump into these harder versions of regular encounters until you’ve cleared the main campaign (and unlocked all your abilities and weapons) at least once.

Honestly, we’ve tried two of them, and they are brutal.

“Master Levels are challenging remixes the campaign missions designed to truly test your mastery,” a primer explains once you’ve beaten the game once, on any difficulty. “New Master Levels are added regularly, so be sure to check back often.

But, if you’re up to the challenge, here’s what you need to know.

At the time of publication, there are two available Master Levels in DOOM Eternal:

Arc Complex – This will be added to your account if you play DOOM Eternal whilst connected to the internet during the ‘launch month’ for the game. It stands to reason that a new Master Level will be introduced to the game every month from here on out.

Cultist Base – This is unlocked for anyone that pre-ordered DOOM Eternal. No matter what version of the game you got, if you pre-ordered, this should be included for you; Digital Editions and Physical Editions should both come with this content, though if you pre-ordered a physical edition, you may need to check for a code you can input via the PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store.

It’s currently unclear just what the release schedule will be for these levels, but DOOM Eternal has a monthly season and it stands to reason that players returning every four weeks will have something new to play with.

It’s also worth mentioning the game has 12 levels, so developer id Software could keep the game alive for a year by giving us new remixes once per month.

We’ll update you when we have more specific information available.