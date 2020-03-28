Doom Eternal release time: Launch date update for Steam, Xbox and PS4

THE Doom Eternal release time is closing in, and Bethesda has provided the latest launch date news for PS4, Xbox One and Steam gamers.

The one downside is that Doom fans on Nintendo Switch will be waiting a little while longer to start playing. But that makes sense when you consider what an ambitious port the new Doom Eternal game will be for the plucky handheld console. For everyone else planning for the big Doom Eternal release date on March 20, here’s what we know about what Bethesda is planning. Following a number of delays in the original schedule, Doom Eternal will now release on March 20, 2020. This date has now been set in stone, meaning there won’t be another slip for PS4, Xbox One and PC gamers to groan at. The latest Doom game will be available to buy from stores on the day, or gamers can pre-order it and unlock DOOM 64 on top. For those gamers wanting to know exactly when they can start playing, Bethesda has confirmed its plans for consoles and PC platforms. The Doom Eternal release times for PS4 and Xbox One have been set for midnight, in your local time zone, on March 20.

This will be the official unlock time for gamers in the UK, however, Doom fans in the United States may get to jump on a little earlier. In North America, DOOM Eternal unlocks at midnight ET on March 20, meaning it will be available on March 19 in the Pacific time zone. For PC and Stadia gamers, things will be a little more complicated, with the current unlock times listed below: PC (Steam and Bethesda.net): In AU/NZ/Asia, DOOM Eternal unlocks at 7:01AM Pacific Time on March 19 (12:01AM JST March 20).

In Europe and rest-of-world, DOOM Eternal unlocks at 4:01PM Pacific Time on March 19 (12:01AM GMT March 20).

In North and South America, DOOM Eternal unlocks at 9:01PM Pacific Time on March 19 (12:01AM EDT March 20).

Stadia: DOOM Eternal unlocks at unlocks at 12:01 AM Eastern Time on March 20. It should also be noted that DOOM 64 unlock times will mirror the unlock times for DOOM Eternal.