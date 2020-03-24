DOOM Eternal Secrets Guide: Every Secret listed, every Exploration point charted

DOOM Eternal is as much about exploration as it is combat – and here’s where you can find every item in the game

Doom Eternal has a lot of collectible items.

Throughout the campaign, you can find Slayer Gates to unlock Empyrean Keys, discover cheat codes, find old DOOM-related music tracks and albums, discover Classic DOOM hidden in the game, unlock the game’s lore via Codex Pages, and even find a whole bunch of toys to add to your DOOM Eternal Toy collection.

You can unlock Master Levels to play through if you fancy some of the hardest combat challenges we’ve ever seen in a first-person shooter game.

But to unlock the vast majority of the perks the game has to offer, you need to know where to look – precious few items are actually on the main path of any given level.

Knowing what to look for, then, is key.

Here’s where you can find every ‘Exploration’ item in the game, and which level holds which secrets.

Level 1: Hell on Earth

• 1 Cheat Code disc

• 6 Codex pages

• 3 Toys

• 3 Modbots

Level 2: Exultia

• 1 Modbot

• 1 Sentinel Crystal

• 7 Codex Pages

• 1 Sentinel Battery

• 1 Rune

• 1 Empyrean Key

• 2 Toys

• 1 Album

Level 3 : Cultist Base

• 1 Modbot

• 1 Sentinel Crystal

• 5 Praetor Suit Points

• 1 Codex Page

• 3 Sentinel Battery

• 1 Rune

• 1 Empyrean Key

• 2 Toys

• 1 Album

• 1 Cheat Code disc

Level 4: DOOM Hunter Base

• 1 Modbot

• 1 Sentinel Crystal

• 4 Praetor Suit Points

• 3 Codex Page

• 2 Sentinel Battery

• 1 Rune

• 2 Toys

• 1 Album

• 1 Cheat Code disc

Level 5 : Super Gore Nest

• 2 Modbot

• 1 Sentinel Crystal

• 5 Praetor Suit Points

• 3 Codex Page

• 3 Sentinel Battery

• 2 Rune

• 1 Empyrean Key

• 3 Toys

• 2 Album

• 1 Cheat Code disc

Level 6: Arc Complex

• 2 Modbot

• 1 Sentinel Crystal

• 5 Praetor Suit Points

• 5 Codex Page

• 3 Sentinel Battery

• 2 Rune

• 1 Empyrean Key

• 3 Toys

• 2 Album

• 1 Cheat Code disc

Level 7: Mars Core

• 1 Sentinel Crystal

• 5 Praetor Suit Points

• 2 Codex Page

• 3 Sentinel Battery

• 2 Rune

• 1 Empyrean Key

• 3 Toys

• 2 Album

• 1 Cheat Code disc

Level 8: Sentinel Prime

• 1 Praetor Suit Points

• 9 Codex Page

Level 9: Taras Nabad

• 1 Sentinel Crystal

• 5 Praetor Suit Points

• 7 Codex Pages

• 2 Mastery Token

• 3 Sentinel Battery

• 1 Empyrean Key

• 3 Toys

• 2 Album

• 1 Cheat Code disc

Level 10: Nekravol, Pt I

• 1 Sentinel Crystal

• 3 Praetor Suit Points

• 2 Codex Pages

• 2 Mastery Token

• 3 Toys

• 1 Album

• 1 Cheat Code disc

Level 11: Nekravol, Pt II

• 1 Sentinel Crystal

• 3 Praetor Suit Points

• 3 Codex Pages

• 1 Mastery Token

• 3 Sentinel Battery

• 3 Toys

• 2 Album

• 2 Cheat Code disc

Level 12 : Urdak

• 2 Praetor Suit Points

• 4 Codex Pages

• 2 Mastery Token

• 3 Toys

• 2 Album

• 1 Cheat Code disc

Hub : Fortress of Doom

Note : Most items need 2x Sentinel Batteries to unlock

• 2 Modbot

• 3 Sentinel Crystal

• 5 Praetor Suit Points

• 1 Codex Pages

• 2 Cheat Code disc

• DOOM Classic Marine Skin

• Sentinel Training Armour Skin

• Original Praetor Suit Skin