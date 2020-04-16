Doom Eternal Series 2: Start time, end date, all skins and cosmetics leaked

DOOM Series 2 starts later today, and we’re going to see a lot more content available online when it lands – here’s what you need to know

DOOM Eternal operates, like most games as a service, in Seasons.

Id Software and Bethesda’s latest game not only gives you an electrifying campaign to play through, it also gives you a selection of skins and cosmetics to earn in all the different modes, which refresh in different seasons.

Today, we’re going to see the first changover of these series, and as such we’ll have a whole new selection of items to unlock in-game.

This means you can get bonus items like skins, player badges, icons, and more besides – and they all make you look that bit more intimidating and imposing in the multiplayer lobbies.

Doom Eternal Series 2 begins on April 16 at 5pm (UK time) and will run until a currently unspecified date in May (each series lasts roughly 30 days).

Though Series 2 isn’t live yet, this is the internet – so of course everything has leaked ahead of time.

Thanks to dataminers, you can see what you’ll be able to unlock in DOOM Eternal Series 2 below.