The Doomsday clock has ticked forwards 20 seconds and stands just 100 seconds to midnight – the closest in its 73-year history – due to increased nuclear tensions and climate change, bringing us closer to the apocalypse than ever before.

The clock was founded by the US scientists involved in the Manhattan Project that developed the world’s first nuclear weapons during World War 2.

It is a symbolic countdown designed to represent the time to a possible global catastrophe and is maintained by scientists including 16 Nobel laureates.

The group say the change – which is the closest the clock has ever been to the end of days – is due to the dual threats of nuclear war and climate change.

They said if countries worked to resist arms races, limit warming by restricting fossil fuels and create new ‘norms of behaviour’, the clock hands could be pushed back.

The threats of nuclear war and climate change are compounded by cyber-enabled information warfare, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

Officials identified cyber-based disinformation as a major setback for society, saying such campaigns sow distrust in institutions and internationally among nations.

They say cyber information warfare also undercuts society’s ability to respond in an emergency situation, multiplying the problem.

Even during the height of the Cold War in the 1960s the clock was only at seven minutes to midnight – before 2000 it was rarely below five minutes to midnight.

Since the turn of the century the clock hasn’t gone above ten minutes to midnight and has got closer to midnight almost every year since 2015.

The Bulletin identified areas of change that could push the hands of the clock back including Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin restraining from an ‘arms race’.

Globally, all nations should publicly rededicate themselves to the Paris climate agreement,and the US and other parties involved in the Iran nuclear deal should work together to restrain nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.

‘We are now expressing how close the world is to catastrophe in seconds – not hours, or even minutes,’ said Rachel Bronson, CEO, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

‘We now face a true emergency – an absolutely unacceptable state of world affairs that has eliminated any margin for error or further delay.’

Former California Governor Jerry Brown, executive chair, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said the time to wake up to global problems like climate change is now.

‘Dangerous rivalry and hostility among the superpowers increases the likelihood of nuclear blunder. Climate change just compounds the crisis,’ he said.

The clock has become a universally recognised indicator of the world’s vulnerability to catastrophe from nuclear weapons, climate change, and emerging technologies in life sciences.

For the first time, experts from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists were joined in making the Doomsday Clock change by members of The Elders.

Founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007, The Elders are independent global leaders working together for peace and human rights.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, deputy chair, The Elders, said there is a failure to address existential threats facing the world.

‘From the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and the Iran Nuclear Deal, to deadlock at nuclear disarmament talks and division at the UN Security Council – our mechanisms for collaboration are being undermined when we need them most.’

The bulletin said the countries of the world should publicly rededicate themselves to Parish climate agreement to restrict warming.

They also recommend the US and other signatories of the Iran nuclear deal working to restrain nuclear proliferation in the Middle East and creating international ‘norms of behaviour’ to improve trust.