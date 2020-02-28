Dow Jones and Wall Street stocks fall due to coronavirus fears

The Dow and the S&P 500 tumbled 3 percent on Tuesday in their fourth straight day of losses, as the coronavirus spread further around the world and investors offloaded risky assets as they struggled to gauge the economic impact.

The Dow dropped 879 points on Tuesday, following a more than 1,000-point plunge the day before, ending the trading session 8.4 percent below its February 12 record-high close.

More companies warned that the coronavirus outbreak will hurt their finances, including United Airlines and Mastercard. Meanwhile, new cases are being reported in Europe and the Middle East, far outside the epicentre of China. The latest cases have raised fears that the virus could spread further.

However, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow tried to soothe concerns about the epidemic’s economic fallout in an interview with CNBC Tuesday afternoon.

‘We have contained this. I won’t say [it’s] air-tight, but it’s pretty close to air-tight,’ Kudlow said. He added that, while the outbreak is a ‘human tragedy,’ it will likely not be an ‘economic tragedy.’

On the same day, however, an official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that an outbreak in the U.S. might be inevitable.

‘It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country anymore but a question of when this will happen,’ the Dr. Nancy Messonnier told reporters.

‘We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,’ she said.

Countries around the world are stepping up efforts to prevent a pandemic of the flu-like virus that has now infected more than 80,000 people, 10 times more cases than the SARS coronavirus.

The World Health Organization, however, has said the epidemic in China, where it began in December, peaked between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2 and has been declining since.

On Wall Street, where stocks fell the most In two years on Monday, indexes shed another 1 percent at session lows.

‘A lot of people who have been woken up by the volatility of the stock market will start to get a little panicky,’ said Tom Plumb, president of Plumb Funds in Madison, Wisconsin.

Positive fourth-quarter earnings along with hopes of a limited damage from the outbreak had fueled Wall Street’s run to record highs until last week.

U.S. stock indexes have declined in the past three sessions with fears of a pandemic knocking off more than 3 percent on Monday after a flare up in infections in several countries.

As of Monday’s close, the S&P 500 and the Dow had nearly erased their gains for the year.

With cases of the virus outside China rising, traders are fretting about the global implications of the outbreak.

‘What was largely a Chinese issue to resolve has soon become an international problem, with European eyes transfixed on Italian efforts to curb the spread of the virus,’ said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

‘Fears over a potential coronavirus contagion throughout Europe is likely to provide substantial risk-off sentiment for days and weeks to come, with significant pressure on the Italians to stop this outbreak from spreading throughout the continent.’

Investor sentiment tended toward the belief that Monday’s plunge did not represent the bottom of the pull-back, despite futures pointing higher on Tuesday morning.

‘Wall Street is still on course for a slightly positive open but given how quickly Europe has turned south, I’m not confident it will last,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe.

‘Perhaps investors in the US still feel a little sheltered from the direct effects of the spread at the moment but should it accelerate in Europe and Asia, I don’t think they will for long.’