Dow surges 850 points one day after the index skyrocketed 7%

A big rally on Wall Street lost steam in afternoon trading on Tuesday, undercut in part by another plunge in the price of oil.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 26.13 points, or 0.12 percent, at 22,653.86, shedding earlier gains after rising as much as 850 points in early trading.

It dampened what had been an ebullient day for markets worldwide, following up on Monday’s 7 percent surge for the S&P 500 on encouraging signs that the coronavirus pandemic may be close to leveling off in some of the hardest hit areas of the world.

Many professional investors say they’ve been wary of the recent upsurge and expect more volatility ahead. Those concerns were borne out Tuesday, when the S&P 500 swung up, down, up, down and back up again through the day, ending down 0.16 percent.

Monday’s rally came as the governors of New York and New Jersey said their states were showing tentative signs of a ‘flattening’ of the virus outbreak.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said later on Monday new hospital admissions were trending down in his state, also among the hardest hit in the United States, where the nationwide death toll has approached 11,000.

Despite Monday’s bounce, the S&P 500 remains more than 21 percent below its mid-February record closing high, but the losses have been slowing since Washington promised massive amounts of aid to prop up the economy.

‘Since this is a public health crisis, the response has been extreme,’ Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a report. ‘There are literally no governors on the amount of monetary or fiscal stimulus that will be used in this fight.’

Investors have been anxiously watching for signs that the rate of new infections may be hitting its peak, which would give some clarity about how long the upcoming recession will last and how deep it will be.

Without that, markets have been guessing about how long businesses will remain shut down, companies will lay off workers and flights remain canceled due to measures meant to slow the speed of the outbreak.

A Reuters poll of economists said a global recession would be deeper than previously thought, although most clung to hopes for a swift rebound.

Wall Street’s fear gauge has steadily retreated from 12-year peaks, but volatility is expected to remain high as companies prepare to report an expected slide in first-quarter earnings and outline plans to bolster cash reserves.

‘We are still in what you would call the relief rally off of the prior low,’ said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. He noted that this kind of a rally is common within deep bear markets, Wall Street-speak for when stocks decline 20% or more from a peak.

‘There´s no guarantee that the worst is behind us, yet traders believe that at least there is some short-term money to be made,’ Stovall said.

Oil prices have been even more volatile than the stock market in recent weeks as demand dries up for energy amid a global economy weakened by the coronavirus outbreak.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have also been locked in a price war, refusing to cut production even as the world is awash in excess oil.

President Donald Trump said last week that he hoped and expected the two sides could agree on production cutbacks, which helped prices spurt higher temporarily.

But investors still aren’t convinced they can reach a deal, and benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $2.45, or 9.4 percent, to settle at $23.63 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.18 to $31.87 per barrel.

Falling oil prices have punished energy stocks and further threatened jobs in America, which is the top oil-producing country in the world.

Oilfield services firm Halliburton said Monday that it would cut about 350 jobs in Oklahoma and that its executives would reduce their salaries.