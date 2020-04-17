Downton Abbey, scrambled eggs and new skills: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opens up on lockdown

Jurgen Klopp has plenty of free time on his hands following the enforced break in the Premier League season, and he has been spending many of his spare hours watching Netflix

Jurgen Klopp has put all the right ingredients together to turn Liverpool into winners again.

But now he is stuck at home in lockdown he is finally cooking up a storm in the kitchen – when his wife allows him that is. The Kop boss reckons he has cracked scrambled eggs but unfortunately for him Ulla has sidelined him on chef duties.

Instead, the man who bought Alisson and Virgil van Dijk to help the Reds keep clean sheets has been relegated to washing dishes as he offered an insight into his life with football on hold during the coronavirus outbreak.

“There are not a lot of good things at the moment but some good things are that I have time to do different stuff,” he said.

“I am now in charge of dishwashing. Which is nice, actually. I enjoy it. I am master of the little machine now.

“And I did my first scrambled eggs. Nothing since then. Ulla was impressed with the scrambled egg but didn’t want to give me another opportunity.”

Now the man who has figured out how to take a lowly Liverpool side back to the top of European football and within touching distance of their first league title in 30 years is facing his toughest challenge yet at home.

He added: “The challenge for next week is, I’m 52 now, and I cannot tie a tie. It will probably take a full week because my hands are completely useless. It will be funny.”

The former Mainz defender is back running and even splashed out on a fancy watch to see if he can knock a few seconds off his 10k time.

While he has also been passing his time by sending his players memorable moments of last season on their WhatApp group including their Champions League trophy lift.

Klopp may be one of the best managers in the world with a love of entertaining football. But his taste in TV shows is a little less appealing.

“My eldest son is with us since the lockdown started,” he said. “Every night one of us is in charge of the remote. We have watched Downton Abbey.

“I like movies, my favourite movies are for sure are like Waterboy, Dumb and Dumber really silly movies.

“The problem is I laugh that loud and long everyone who watches the movie with me feels slightly annoyed and can’t understand the next joke because I’m still laughing.

But he has yet to be hooked by the Netflix documentary which is the talk of social media – Tiger King.

“I read about it, I’m not sure I want to see it,” Klopp added.

Liverpool fans would love to see him back on the touchline soon rather than watching shows about big cats that is for sure.