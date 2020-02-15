Downton Abbey venue Highclere Castle advertises for a butler who will live on the 5,000-acre estate 

Downton Abbey fans have the chance to become the real-life Mr Carson.

The aristocratic owners of Highclere Castle, where the drama was filmed, are looking to hire a new butler.

The right candidate will have an impeccable eye for detail and knowledge of the estate’s ‘great heritage and style’.

The new member of Highclere Castle’s front-of-house service team will be trained in ‘silver and butler service’.

In the hugely popular show Mr Carson, played by veteran actor Jim Carter, was known for his kindness and commitment to the job.

Highclere Castle’s management team appears to be looking for the same qualities in their new recruit.

Like Mr Carson and housekeeper Mrs Hughes, applicants must be polite, professional, have an excellent command of the English language and be able to work under pressure.

They must also possess ‘excellent customer service’ skills and the ability to deliver ‘service excellence’.

Successful applicants will be paid a ‘competitive’ hourly rate and offered shared accommodation on the 5,000-acre Berkshire estate owned by The Earl and Countess of Carnarvon.

The job description reads: ‘For more than a century Highclere Castle has been the benchmark by which other great houses are measured.

‘As the location for the immensely successful Downton Abbey TV series we have become a much-loved visitor attraction and venue for events catering to a global audience who appreciate the history and beauty of our building and the extraordinary gardens and grounds.

‘A fantastic opportunity has arisen within the front-of-house service team for an exceptional Trainee Butler to join our busy visitor and fine dining business.

‘As a Trainee Butler/Banqueting Assistant you will have a very enthusiastic and flexible attitude to offer an experience above and beyond our visitor expectations.

‘The position will require the successful candidate to be interested in Highclere’s great heritage and style and learn the correct presentation in silver and butler service as well as helping make our busy tea room and special events days a success.

‘This is a prime opportunity for an individual to develop within the butler role, understand banqueting for both small family and larger events and obtain a firm foundation for a future career in the hospitality industry.

‘To succeed in this role a can-do attitude, attention to detail, good personal presentation and strong communication and organisational skills are paramount.

‘A flexible attitude and ability to work within a team is important.

‘Candidates will also have excellent customer service skills, speak fluent English and like working with people.’

Entry requirements for the role include the right to work in the UK, GCSEs and basic numeracy. Graduates are welcome but a degree is not a requirement.

Other desired skills include excellent customer service skills, enthusiasm in delivering service excellence, the ability to work under pressure and have strong organisational skills.

Finally an excellent command of the English language is required, both spoken and written, alongside a polite and professional attitude to all types of customers and family guests.