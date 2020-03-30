DPRK fires 2 short-range projectiles into East Sea: S.Korean military

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range unidentified projectiles into the eastern waters on Sunday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JCS said in a statement that the projectiles, believed to be short-range ballistic missiles, were launched near the DPRK’s eastern coastal town of Wonsan toward the East Sea at about 6:10 a.m. local time.

The projectiles flew about 230 km at an altitude of around 30 km. The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are making a precision analysis on further details, the JCS noted.

It was the DPRK’s fourth launch of the projectiles this year. The latest test-firing was conducted on March 21.

The JCS urged the DPRK to immediately stop such military acts that are very inappropriate, adding that the South Korean military maintained a defense posture while closely monitoring relevant situations in preparation for possibly additional launches.