DPRK terminates unknown projectiles right into East Sea: S. Korea’s army

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) discharged several unknown projectiles right into the East Sea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated Tuesday.

The JCS said in a statement that the projectiles, believed to be short-range cruise missiles, were launched near the DPRK’s eastern seaside city of Munchon in the direction of the eastern waters.

The South Korean military was closely keeping track of extra army steps by the DPRK, while keeping a company protection preparedness, the JCS kept in mind.