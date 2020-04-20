Dr Fauci says the world will never get ‘back to normal’ because coronavirus ‘threat’ will remain

The world will never return to what was considered ‘normal’ before the novel coronavirus emerged four months ago, Dr Anthony Fauci says, as the national COVID-19 death toll hits 11,000.

Across the nation as of Monday evening there are over 368,254 cases of the virus with hotspots in New York, Michigan and Louisiana.

The US is now barreling towards the infection’s projected peak day on April 16 when experts predict there will be over 3,000 deaths in 24 hours.

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, made the somber prediction at Monday’s White House press briefing after a reporter asked whether the US will be able to ‘get back to normal’ prior to the introduction of a universal vaccine for COVID-19.

‘If “back to normal” means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population [with a vaccine],’ Fauci said before clarifying his previous use of the phrase.

‘When we say “getting back to normal” we mean something very different from what we’re going through right now, because right now we are in a very intense mitigation.’

‘We will go back gradually to the point [where] we can function as a society. You’re absolutely right,’ Fauci said.

‘If you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense of the fact that the threat is there.’

Fauci has previously predicted that the novel coronavirus will likely come back seasonally every year.

But on Monday he expressed optimism about the future, given the number of promising therapies and potential vaccines currently in the pipeline.

He said that in light of the scientific progress, he feels ‘confident that we will never have to get back to where we are right now’.

‘If that means getting back to normal, then we will get back to normal,’ he added.

President Donald Trump then stepped back to the podium to offer his own insights on the question, declaring that he has ‘total confidence’ in companies working on vaccines.

He also suggested that the US economy will come back even stronger than it was before, thanks to the ‘tremendous stimulus we are giving’.

Asked whether federal social distancing guidelines will be lifted on April 30 as planned, Trump declined to comment.

But he did say that those restrictions have ‘exceeded expectations’ for slowing the spread of COVID-19 in eight states.

New York remains the epicenter of the US outbreak, with more than 131,000 infections and over 4,000 deaths

Now Michigan, Louisiana and Georgia are bracing to become the next hotspots based on the current rate of deaths and positive coronavirus tests in those areas.

Forecasters at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine released updated coronavirus estimates on Sunday that showed the peak of the pandemic could be over quicker than initially thought and level out as early as June.

The estimated peak day of the outbreak is expected to occur in nine days on April 16 with a projected 3,130 deaths that day, the data shows.

Peak resource use for hospitals is predicted to occur on April 15 – the day before the peak death toll – where an estimated 25,000 ventilators, 140,000 beds and 29,000 ICU beds will be needed.

Data shows there will be a shortage of 36,000 hospital beds and 16,000 ICU beds by that day.

Coronavirus dead across New York could be temporarily buried on Hart Island as morgues across the city start to overflow.

America’s coronavirus epicenter of New York is grappling with how to deal with the dead as the disease has brought the city to its knees.

Undertakers are so overcrowded that a city official raised the possibility yesterday of carrying out temporary burials in a public park.

As the Big Apple’s death toll from COVID-19 soared to 3,485 on Monday, images of bodies covered in sheets being transported on stretchers by health workers in protective suits are a common sight outside hospitals.

The trucks are storing bodies that are accumulating too quickly for funeral directors to pick them up directly from hospitals.

One suggestion was that the former Cold War missile site at Hart Island on Long Island Sound, which was also used as a Civil War prison camp and a burial site during the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic, would be used for temporary graves.

Mark Levine, a Manhattan council representative, tweeted: ‘Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line. It will be done in a dignified, orderly and temporary manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take.’

The comments caused quite a stir in America’s most populous city, which has already been transformed by the pandemic, including in Central Park where a field hospital is tending to virus patients.

Levine later updated his remarks by saying he understood any temporary burials would be carried out on Hart Island rather than public parks.

He added: ‘I have spoken to many folks in City gov’t today, and received unequivocal assurance that there will be *no* burials in NYC Parks. All have stated clearly that if temporary interment should be needed it will be done on Hart Island.’

The mayor’s spokeswoman, Freddi Goldstein, stressed that the city government was not considering using local parks as cemeteries.

But she added that Hart Island, where around one million New Yorkers are already buried in mass graves, may be used ‘for temporary burials, if the need grows’.

Interments of coronavirus fatalities on the island may already have taken place.

Melinda Hunt, the founder of the Hart Island Project, said drone video footage shot last week appears to show burials of COVID-19 patients who passed away.

She told CBS New York: ‘Within an hour they’ve buried 25 bodies, so it’s a very efficient system of burials.

‘Hart Island has been used during the 1918 flu epidemic. Thousands of New Yorkers were buried there, diphtheria, tuberculosis.’

The video is narrated by a Rikers Island inmate who previously was part of the burial detail.

The narrator said during the footage: ‘What did this person do in life that they ultimately wound up here alone? All we know is a name and a date of death.’

Hart Island, off the Bronx’s east shore, could serve as a site for temporary interment, according to an OCME planning document for dealing with a surge of deaths from a pandemic.

The island is home to the city’s potter’s field, a cemetery for people with no next of kin or whose families cannot arrange funerals.

In normal times inmates from city jails each week bury some 25 New Yorkers there.

But the number of burials on Hart jumped in the last week of March to 72, according to Jason Kersten, a spokesman at the Department of Correction, which oversees the island.

Over the last 160 years Hart Island has been a Union Civil War prisoner-of-war camp, a psychiatric institution, tuberculosis sanatorium and a potter’s field burial site.

Since 1861 more than a million people have been buried there, with trucks still arriving at the site twice a week from morgues across New York.

One there inmates from Rikers Island are paid 50c an hour to act as pallbearers and bury the dead.

The dead are interred in trenches, with babies placed in coffins, which are stacked in groups of 1,000, measuring five coffins deep and usually in 20 rows.

Adults are placed in larger pine boxes arranged according to size and stacked in sections of 150, measuring three coffins deep in two rows.

Since the first decade of the 21st century there are fewer than 1,500 burials a year at Hart Island.

Hunt, who has documented Hart Island, added that help would be needed from the military when it came time to reunite families with the deceased.

Mayor Bill de Blasio himself spoke of the possibility of temporary burials ‘to tide us over until the end of the crisis.

‘We are not at that point,’ he told reporters, before refusing to give any more details.

On Monday morning, nine bodies were seen being loaded into trucks outside Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn.

Several undertakers interviewed said they were struggling to deal with New York state’s coronavirus death toll of more than 500 a day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has rolled a test that would determine whether or not someone has been infected with coronavirus.

This type of test, which is known as a serology test, looks for antibodies against the new virus in the blood.

Health officials say the test could help scientists understand how widespread the virus is; how many people come into contact with the virus and don’t get sick; and how long patients remain immune after they recover.

This is important because it could allow immune people to leave their homes and return to work and shore up the workforce as well as help healthcare workers determine if they are immune.

The tests used presently involve a nasal or throat swab, and try to identify the virus’s genetic material to see if someone is currently infected.

This new test requires blood to be collected through a vein, and can only be analyzed in a certified laboratory. It looks to see if someone has ever been exposed and is now immune.

According to The New York Times, three groups will be prioritized for testing, the first being those who were not diagnosed with the virus in hot spots.

This includes areas such as New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the US; Louisiana; Michigan and Florida.

The second group will be people around the US from areas that have not been hit as hard by the virus and third group will be health care workers.

‘We’re just starting to do testing and we’ll report out on these very quickly,’ Joe Bresee, deputy incident manager for the CDC’s pandemic response, told reporters.

‘We think the serum studies will be very important to understand what the true amount of infection is out in the community.’

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease experts, told The Daily Show last week that he’s optimistic about antibody tests.

‘[I’m] willing to bet anything that people who recover are really protected against re-infection,’ he told host Trevor Noah.

‘If this virus acts like every other virus that we know, once you get infected, get better, clear the virus, then you’ll have immunity that will protect you against re-infection.

It comes just days after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the first antibody test to Cellex Inc, a medical device company based in North Carolina.

The FDA had previously advised against using antibody tests to diagnose coronavirus because it takes times for antibodies to develop.

But by issuing an EUA, the agency indicates that it believes the benefits outweigh any risks.

‘Based on the totality of scientific evidence available to FDA, it is reasonable to believe that your product may be effective in diagnosing COVID-19,’ FDA chief scientist Denise Hinton wrote in a letter to James Li, the CEO of Cellex.

‘The known and potential benefits of your product when used for diagnosing COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of your product.’

The news comes on the heels of the UK government admitting that COVID-19 antibody tests do not work.

Professor Sir John Bell, from Oxford University, said the testing kits he has examined so far ‘have not performed well’ and ‘none of them would meet the criteria for a good test’.

Additionally, the head of testing at Public Health England also said none of the tests it had evaluated were good enough for public use.

Professor John Newton, director of health improvement at Public Health England, said the tests were not accurate enough on people who had only had mild illnesses.

Worldwide, more than 1.2 million have been infected and more than 74,000 people have been died.

In the US, there are more than 347,000 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 10,000 deaths.