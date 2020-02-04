Dr Preeya Alexander explains everything you need to know about coronavirus

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, an Australian doctor has offered an updated insight into the deadly virus.

Dr Preeya Alexander, a general practitioner from Melbourne, claimed while the coronavirus does appear to spread more easily than severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), it’s ‘not as contagious as measles’.

‘Measles are highly contagious,’ Dr Alexander – who publishes medical insight on her Instagram page called The Wholesome Doctor – said.

‘A single contagious person with measles can infect 12 to 18 unvaccinated individuals. With coronavirus, it appears one contagious person can infect one to three other people.’

Coronavirus is spread by respiratory droplets released from coughing or sneezing.

Last month, Australia’s deputy chief medical officer professor Paul Kelly said the virus is spread by close contact ‘over a period of time’ so it’s ‘virtually totally safe’ to walk past an infected person on the street.

‘Australia’s deputy chief medical officer confirmed that coronavirus is spread by close contact with a contagious person over a period of time – “over time” is the key here,’ Dr Alexander explained.

‘Experts are saying that walking past an infected person on the street is actually low risk – it’s likely not close enough to contract the illness if you’re simply walking past.

‘I thought this is something that all of you would like to know too – it’s reassuring amidst what seems like a lot of hysteria and panic often around this virus; the more information we all have from reputable sources the better.’

The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed tests proved humans caught it from animals at the Huanan Seafood Wholesales Market in Wuhan city.

The highly-contagious virus has infected more than 17,000 people worldwide – including 12 cases in Australia – four in New South Wales, four in Victoria, two in South Australia, and two in Queensland, the Department of Health confirmed.

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) declares the coronavirus epidemic to be a global emergency, Dr Alexander said there are things you can do to take precautions.

‘Key way to protect yourself – avoid contact with unwell people and practice excellent hand hygiene (washing hands thoroughly) particularly before eating or touching your face,’ the GP said.

‘If you are concerned or think you have had contact with an infected person and you’re now unwell (cough, fever etc) ensure you let your GP or emergency department know ahead of time so they can quarantine you and protect others.

‘As always sadly there is lots of misinformation on forums like this – garlic, mouth gargles, essential oil diffusers will have no effect in preventing nor treating coronavirus – there is not a drop of research to support these claims so be careful what you read.’

Dr Alexander said she wanted to bring some clarity to the hysteria surrounding the coronavirus epidemic.

‘It’s OK to feel nervous but please know as a medical community this is often how we feel in flu season – which occurs yearly,’ she said.

‘All the right people – researchers, WHO and governments are onto this. So don’t panic, alert but not alarmed would be the way to go here.’