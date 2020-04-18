Dramatic moment a Blue Angels F/A-18 performs a high-speed swoop in sneak peak of Top Gun: Maverick

This is the moment a Blue Angels F/A-18 fighter jet swoops so low it leaves a cloud of dust swirling around Ed Harris in sneak peak of Top Gun: Maverick scene.

The US navy-owned Hornet aircraft, capable of reaching speeds up to 1,360mph, undertook the flyover for a practice shoot at the Naval Weapons Station in China Lake, south California.

The plane is part of the Blue Angels squadron, which perform flight demonstrations across the country.

Stunning footage shows clouds of dust curling into the air behind the armed-jet as it makes the spine-tingling flyover.

It also narrowly misses a guard hut as the production team leap down to their knees.

The clip was shared on social media by a fan account with the message: ‘Here’s an up close and personal view of a US Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 practicing a flyover at the Guard House Set of Top Gun: Maverick.’

Tom Cruise, 57, who plays the film’s main character Pete Mitchell, is not believed to have piloted this aircraft, although he is known to be a capable pilot.

The actor had six cameras pointing at his face to capture its contortions due to G-Force as he filmed for the movie, reports USA Today.

‘You can’t act that,’ says Tom describing the importance of the G-Force. ‘The distortion in the face. They’re pulling 7½, 8 G’s. That’s 1,600 pounds of force.’

A stunning trailer for the film show Tom Cruise taking off from US navy carriers sailing in the ocean.

It also shows actor Ed Harris, 69, who plays Mitchell’s superior Admiral in the film.

In the film, his character has been sent to train a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission. However, during his time there it emerges he could be up for the challenge of acting as mission leader even if it makes him out of breath.

The hotly anticipated movie is the follow up to the first Top Gun film that was released 34 years ago.

It was scheduled for release on June 24 but the date was quickly pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak, meaning fans will have to wait until December 23.

The clip may have been released to maintain interest due to the delayed release date.