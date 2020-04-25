Drones to deliver medical supplies to UK hospitals to help coronavirus fight

The news was confirmed on Friday by UK transport secretary Grant Shapps during the Government’s daily coronavirus briefing

Trials will begin for drones to deliver medical supplies to UK hospitals in the battle against the deadly coronavirus.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps committed to fast track the launch of a new trial using drones between the mainland and St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight, helping ensure it is equipped to tackle the virus.

It follows £28 million awarded by the government earlier this year to Southampton and Portsmouth councils to carry out drone trials of this kind as part of a wider future transport zone trial.

The Transport Secretary spoke of the need to keep “bringing in life saving medicine and foods and other essential goods” at today’s Covid-19 briefing.

He said it was “important to guarantee these services”.

Shapps added: “Essential supplies are continuing to flow well, but operators are facing challenges as fewer people travelling means less capacity to move goods.

“Today’s action will help ensure all parts of the UK have the capacity they need and, following on from our action to support the rail and bus sectors, it shows how this government is acting to protect the transport links the country relies on.

“Now more than ever we need to work closely together, and the new Transport Support Unit stands ready to help our frontline staff and deliver crucial supplies.”

A total of 768 more people have now been confirmed to have died from the virus in the UK – meaning the nation’s death toll has reached 19,506.

UK army troops will also be protected against Covid-19 by being issued with an insect repellent that kills types of coronaviruses, Sky News reports.

Soldiers will be issued with Citriodiol which reportedly kills the strains of the deadly disease.