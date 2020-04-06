Drug cheats banned from Tokyo 2020 Olympics free to compete in rescheduled 2021 Games

Hundreds of athletes that were set to miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been handed a boost by the news that the competition will now take place in 2021

The decision was taken in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it will not change the suspensions that were handed out for specific lengths of time and not for specific tournaments.

The World Anti-Doping Agency have revealed that a number of athletes, believed to be in the hundreds, will not be able to try and qualify for the global showpiece should their bans end with enough time to spare.

Although it took longer than expected for the games to be postponed, a statement last week announced that it will be pushed back an entire year.

IOC president Thomas Bach said after the new dates of 24 August until 5 September 2021 were confirmed: “I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge.”

A Wada spokesman told the Mirror : “Periods of ineligibility imposed under the World Anti-Doping Code are for specific lengths of time and include all competitions which take place during that period.

“There is no provision in the Code for Anti-Doping Organisations (ADOs) to cherry-pick periods of time in which the athlete would have more or fewer events to compete in.

“While an athlete cannot choose when he or she would like to be ineligible, an ADO cannot either.”

The new dates were set to clash with the World Athletics Championships, but that will also now take place a year later.

“We support the new 2021 dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This gives our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition,” World Athletics said in a statement.

“Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise and to that end we are now working with the organisers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022.

“We are also in discussions with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the European Championships.”

Chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation David Grevemberg then added: “Over the coming days, we will continue to work collaboratively with our international federation partners to ensure the XXII Commonwealth Games maintains its position and stature on the global sporting calendar.”

Japan’s Prime Minister Abe Shinzo had previously been keen to keep the Olympics on the original date, but he now admits that it would not have been safe.

Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Yoshiro Mori then added: ”A certain amount of time is required for the selection and qualification of athletes and for their training and preparation, and the consensus was that staging the rescheduled Games during the summer vacation in Japan would be preferable.

“In terms of transport, arranging volunteers and the provision of tickets for those in Japan and overseas, as well as allowing for the Covid-19 situation, we think that it would be better to reschedule the Games to one year later than planned, in the summer of 2021.”