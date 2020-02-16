‘Drunk’ man is arrested for driving a lawnmower down an icy Maine road

Maine police said they arrested a man for operating a lawnmower while under the influence.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Augusta Police Department, the man was drunk while driving the red mower down a road when he was pulled over by police.

The department shared a photo of the incident that showed two police cruisers parked behind the lawnmower.

‘Although it’s not uncommon to make an arrest on a lawnmower for an OUI, it has been known to happen from tome to time,’ the department wrote in the caption of the photo.

‘However we can’t think of a recent instance when it happened in the winter???’ officers from the department added.

Police did not release the man’s identity nor did they release any other information about the incident.

Authorities have not said where in Augusta the incident occurred.

It’s also unclear how far the man drove the lawnmower before he was stopped by authorities.

The temperature outside at the time was about 36F.