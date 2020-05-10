Duck, duck, CAR! Terrifying moment driver runs over mother bird and her ducklings

20 SHARES Share Tweet

A mother duck and her eleven ducklings had a very lucky escape after they were run over by a motorist while crossing a highway.

Footage shows the shocked parent bird flap into the air as the vehicle mows over her brood in Fort Worth, Texas, before gathering up her unhurt ducklings and continuing with the perilous crossing.

A bystander can be heard shouting moments before the car hits: ‘Mother duck, where’s your yellow safety vest?’

The video, filmed on May 3, shows the white Muscovy duck calmly leading her chicks into an empty six-lane highway.

She leisurely waddles forwards, the youngsters following in a line, before leaping up in shock as a black 4×4 zooms over the family group in the second lane.

A woman screams in the background as she spots the possible tragedy unfold.

A shocked bystander said: ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe none of them got…’

A witness said: ‘Mama duck and her ducklings serve us a double reminder that sometimes we need to pause and slow down for a moment to take in our surroundings.’

Drivers can face animal cruelty charges for running over ducklings, which can carry a penalty of up to five years in jail.

James Clairmont, 56, was held by police after he was accused of intentionally running over a family of ducklings playing in a puddle in the road in Largo, Florida.

Heartbroken witnesses said Clairmont initially slowed down before accelerating at the group of 11 youngsters and their mother in August last year.

Two of the ducklings reportedly died at the scene and one was rushed to a nearby animal hospital to be treated for broken bones.

Clairmont paid a $5,000 bond before he was released from Pinellas County Jail.

A UK bus driver was slammed after they ran over a mother and her nine chicks walking across the road in Newquay, Cornwall, in 2010.

Mother-of-two Anne-Marie Bradshaw said at least two of the ducklings were killed in the collision.

Western Greyhound, which ran the bus, said the driver could not have avoided striking the young family.