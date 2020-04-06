Duffy ‘cut off hair’ and was at ‘high risk of suicide’ after horror rape ordeal

Songstress Duffy has revealed the heartbreaking details of her abduction and rape and the effects it had on her following the traumatic ordeal, saying she was close to taking her own life

Welsh singer Duffy says she cut off her hair and was at “high risk of suicide” as she battled to cope with the aftermath of her horrifying rape ordeal.

Duffy, whose real name is Aimee Anne Duffy, says that she was too upset to see anybody for weeks after the ordeal and even cut her hair off.

Speaking about it for the first time, the singer opened up about her “dark secret” to her fans and the horrific details of what she has been through over the past decade.

Opening up on her new blog, the Mercy singer said: “In the aftermath I would not see someone, a physical soul, for sometimes weeks and weeks and weeks at a time, remaining alone.

“I would take off my pyjamas and throw them in the fire and put on another set.

“My hair would get so knotted from not brushing it, as I grieved, I cut it all off.”

The 35-year-old took to Instagram earlier in the year to reveal why she had disappeared from public life and has now gone into detail about what she went through.

“The first person I ever told was a psychologist, months later, a leading expert in the UK in complex trauma and sexual violence.

“I have no idea how I was so lucky to find her all those years ago, her beautiful blue eyes, pink sofa, huge library, amazing brain and skill,” penned the star.

She went on to say: “Without her, I may not have made it through. I was a high risk of suicide in the aftermath.

“She got to know me, saw me as a person, learned about me and navigated me. She did it very gently.”

Starting the honest post, Duffy recalled being taken to a foreign country and was subsequently raped in a hotel room by the abuser.

Remembering the incident, she said: “It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country.

“I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me.

“I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened. I was stuck with him for another day, he didn’t look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him.”

However, she was too scared to run away from her abuser and later agreed to return to the UK with him before she was held captive in her own home.

After being threatened with her life, Duffy found strength and fled her attacker and later hid.

For confidential support call the Samaritans in the UK free on 116 123 or visit a local Samaritans branch