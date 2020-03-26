Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share touching Mother’s Day card from George to Kate

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a poignant message on Mother’s Day, alongside treasured photos and a card Prince George made for Kate.

Taking to the Kensington Palace Royal Instagram account, the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, penned: ‘To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day.’

Their images included a previously unseen snap of the duke and duchess giving George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, a piggyback, one of William and brother Prince Harry as youngsters with their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and another of Kate as a baby in the arms of her mother, Carole Middleton.

Six-year-old George’s colourful card – an expertly-crafted collage made of card, paint and tissue paper – depicted a yellow vase with three red flowers.

And fans from across the globe were delighted by the touching post – and thanked the royals for sharing during this difficult time.

‘We need more content like this in this difficult time! thank you. sincerely yours, from Indonesian royal watcher,’ wrote one, while a second enthused: ‘3 beautiful and very loving mothers. Happy Mother’s Day to all Mums. I love Prince George’s card. Super cute.’

A third praised: ‘Aww we love all 4 photos! Happy Mother’s Day. Mummies are our super heroes,’ while a fourth added: ‘Oh such a lovely inspiring post – thank you.’

Meanwhile, the royal family shared a black and white image of the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1951 with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, holding on to their hats as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for a wedding.

On Instagram, a message said the royals were thinking of mothers everywhere on what could be ‘a different and difficult day’ as the nation is urged to avoid visiting their parents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The message read: ‘Mothering Sunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be.

‘Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life.

‘But for all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you all a very special Mother’s Day.’

Clarence House wished people a Happy Mother’s Day ‘particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together’.

The post featured an image of a young Prince Charles playing in the Clarence House garden with his mother in 1950.

The 93-year-old Queen, along with the Duke of Edinburgh, is socially distancing herself at Windsor Castle with a reduced household, having left London on Thursday.

Her eldest son Charles, 71, and the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall are reported to have moved from Highgrove in Gloucestershire to Birkhall in Scotland.

Over-70s are more at risk of complications if they catch the Covid-19 illness.

With his neat brushstrokes and eye for colour, George may have inherited his grandfather’s artistic flair.

Charles is a keen watercolourist and paints whenever he can.

Kate is also an art lover, who took art A-level and studied history of art at university.

She is a keen advocate of the benefits of encouraging children to be creative, and spends time making art with George, Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The duchess said previously: ‘I have always believed in the power of art, not only to unlock that creativity but also to bring us joy and to inspire, challenge and positively change our lives.’