Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski berates students after mishearing chants

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski furiously berated student fans whom he believed to be taunting an opposing coach, but the Hall of Famer later apologized for his outburst, saying he misunderstood what was being said to Pittsburgh’s Jeff Capel, a former Blue Devils player and assistant.

‘Shut up,’ Krzyzewski appeared to yell to the fans from across the floor, according to ESPN. ‘He’s one of us.’

Following Duke’s 79-67 win at the Cameron Indoor Stadium, Krzyzewski appeared to have been corrected about the intention of the student chants.

‘It was a mistake on my part, but I’d rather make a mistake in protection of my guy,’ Krzyzewski said. ‘I went at the end of the half and said, ‘Look, he’s our guy.’ And that’s said. So I apologize. Let’s think of a different cheer.’

After Cameron Crazies started yelling “Jeff Capel, sit with us,” Coach K could be seen yelling “Shut up” and “He’s one of us.”

Capel played at Duke and coached there for 7 seasons. pic.twitter.com/OdKeJ62MMv

Krzyzewski admonished the Duke students at halftime after he objected to their playful chant toward Capel, a four-year player with the Blue Devils. After the game, Krzyzewski apologized to the students because he misunderstood them, while still wishing aloud they had found something else to yell.

Late in the first half, Duke students began chanting ‘Come sit with me’ to Capel. At halftime, as the players left the floor, Krzyzewski walked over to the student section and scolded the fans, saying of Capel: ‘He’s one of us.’

Krzyzewski later said he’d prefer they not chant at the coach on the opposite bench during a hard-fought game.

Capel said he didn’t know what the students were saying.

In addition to his Hall of Fame coaching career, Krzyzewski played collegiately at the United States Military Academy under Bobby Knight, the famously fiery coach who went on to win three national titles with Indiana.

While some were shocked by his outburst, Krzyzewski did not quite match the ferocity of Knight, who once threw a chair across the court while arguing a call with officials.

‘Only Krzyzewski can get away with walking up to the student section and yelling at them,’ Salt Lake Tribune sports writer Josh Newman wrote on Twitter of the five-time national champion coach.

‘Damn. I can’t ever remember seeing Mike Krzyzewski this angry,’ wrote Matt Norlander of CBS Sports on Twitter.