Dulos’ suicide note REVEALED: Suspected killer insists he is innocent and apologizes to girlfriend

An apparent suicide note handwritten by suspected wife killer Fotis Dulos before he gassed himself in his garage insists he is innocent and apologizes to his new girlfriend for ‘not continuing the fight’.

‘If it takes my head to end this, so be it,’ says the letter obtained by DailyMail.com and believed to be Dulos’ suicide note.

The note, neatly written in blue ink on lined paper, is dated January 28 – the day Dulos attempted to take his own life by carbon monoxide poisoning while on bail over the murder of his wife Jennifer.

Jennifer disappeared on May 24 after dropping their children off at school, in the midst of an ugly divorce and custody battle over their five children.

Her car was found abandoned near to her home but her body has never been found.

Police believe Dulos murdered Jennifer and then disposed of evidence with the help of then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis.

In the suicide note, the suspected murderer proclaims his innocence and the innocence of alleged accomplice Troconis, and his civil attorney Kent Mawhinney.

It begins: ‘All, If you are reading this I am no more.

‘I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with. Enough is enough.

‘If it takes my head to end this, so be it.

‘I want it to be known that Michelle Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance.

‘And neither did Kent Mawhinney. I ask the State to let them free of any such accusations.’

Dulos goes on: ‘I also ask the State to stop harassing my friends, Andreas Toutziaridis, and Anna Curry. They are honorable people.’

Toutziaridis is mentioned in Dulos’ arrest warrant as a ‘childhood friend of Dulos who lives in Greece’ and a person central to the investigation.

The police record states that Dulos received an incoming call to his cellphone at 8.24am from Toutziaridis on May 24 – the day Jennifer went missing.

Curry was Dulos’ new girlfriend who had fronted thousands of dollars in cash in order for him to make bond and who was with him the morning he attempted suicide, DailyMail.com revealed Thursday.

Dulos also makes an apology to Curry at the end of the note.

Dulos also speaks of his five children who he shared with his wife Jennifer in the note.

He writes: ‘Please let my children know that I love them, I would do anything to be with them, but unfortunately we all have our limits.’

The children, aged 8 to 13, live with Gloria Farber, Jennifer’s mother, who was given full custody after she filed a motion the same day Dulos was arrested for evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in relation to Jennifer’s disappearance.

She continues to care for them in her Upper East Side apartment on Fifth Avenue.

Dulos’ note goes on to accuse the state of fabricating the ‘story’ of his guilt and alleges that his lawyers could explain ‘what happened with the bags on Albany Avenue’.

‘The State will not rest until I rot in jail. My attorney can explain what happened with the bags on Albany Avenue,’ he writes.

‘Everything else is a story fabricated by the Law Enforcement.’

Dulos appears to be referring to the video surveillance which shows a man and woman matching his and Troconis’ descriptions dropping items in the trash along Albany Avenue in Hartford on the evening of May 24.

Jennifer’s blood was found on the items later recovered by police.

A homeless man also allegedly found a ‘hunting knife’ in a trash can in Albany Avenue that investigators believe could have been the dumped murder weapon.

Dulos closes off the suicide note thanking his family and friends ‘above all’ his new girlfriend Curry.

He wrote: ‘I want to thank all my family and friends that stood by me this difficult time.

‘Above all Anna Curry. I am sorry for letting you down and not continuing the fight. Fotis.’

Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis responded to DailyMail.com’s request for him to verify the contents of the suicide note by saying Dulos had always insisted ex-girlfriend Troconis was innocent.

‘Mr. Dulos insisted from day one that Ms. Troconis was not involved and wanted a joint defense agreement with her. He always spoke of her with the utmost respect,’ said Pattis.

Dulos’ new girlfriend features heavily in his last known message.

Documents obtained by DailyMail.com Thursday found that Curry, 42, put up $147,000 in cash and said she would pay an additional $272,000 to secure the $6million bond that Dulos posted after he was charged with Jennifer’s murder.

Curry was seen at Dulos’ home on Tuesday in the hours before he was due to attend a hearing at Stamford Superior Court where he feared his bond would be revoked and he would be jailed.

She left Dulos’ home around 10.30am to run errands and returned to find police officers fighting to revive him on the driveway, according to sources.

Sources confirmed that Curry was in a romantic relationship with him.

She bears a striking resemblance to Dulos’ missing wife Jennifer and his ex-girlfriend Troconis, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

A neighbor previously told DailyMail.com: ‘A young woman has been at Fotis’ house several times over the past few months. They’ve been out jogging together. She’s been driving one of his cars.’

The Hartford Courant first reported that Curry wrote two checks for a total of $147,000 on January 9, according to public records, in order to pay the bail bondsman his fee on the $6million bond. Dulos contributed a check for $1,000.

The conditions of Dulos’ $6million bond meant putting up 7 per cent of that amount or $420,000 in cash, to prevent him awaiting trial in jail.

According to the filing, Curry also agreed to pay the balance of just over $272,000 in 15 installments until April 2021 to secure the $6million bond.

In the documents, seen by DailyMail.com, Dulos listed Curry as his ‘best friend’.

On Curry, Dulos’ lawyer Norm Pattis said in an earlier statement: ‘It is my understanding and belief these were old friends who developed a friendship years ago at work and out of loyalty to that friendship she has assisted Mr. Dulos. We should all be lucky enough to have such a loyal friend.’

He declined to elaborate on the nature of Dulos and Curry’s relationship.

Curry lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and works in financial services.

She worked at Capgemini, a consulting firm in New York, as a senior consultant in wealth management strategy for four years from 1999 until 2003, according to her LinkedIn.

Dulos overlapped with her time at the company when he was a manager at Capgemini for seven years from 1997 until 2004.

Dulos died on Thursday, two days after a suicide attempt at his home while on bail accused of murdering his estranged wife Jennifer.

Dulos was due at court for a bail bond hearing on midday Tuesday, after the company which insured his $6million bond and got him out of jail reneged on it over doubts around the equity of the real estate assets he put up as security.

Sources told DailyMail.com Dulos was ‘losing his mind’ at the prospect of having to go back into custody.

A bondsman who had been working with Dulos since his first two arrests revealed he was probably the last person to speak with the suspected killer before he died.

Mark Motuxzick said he spoke on the phone with Dulos just hours before he was found lifeless and that he had sounded like he was ‘out of breath’.

When Dulos then failed to show up to the bond hearing, police checked on him and found him inside his garage with a hosepipe taped to his car exhaust in an attempted suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Cops dragged him into the fresh air, performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital. At one point he was legally dead before being revived.

The 52-year-old clung to life for more than 48 hours, before his attorney confirmed he had died at 5:32pm Thursday at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, New York.

Before Dulos passed away, a judge issued a warrant for his re-arrest and added $500,000 to his bail on Wednesday.

His attorney Pattis said Dulos’ family is ‘adamant that his name be cleared’ posthumously and slammed the public’s treatment of his client, saying he was ‘executed’ by public opinion.

In the statement on Thursday, Pattis said: ‘Mr. Dulos was tried and convicted in the court of public opinion. Now he has been executed. We remain committed to demonstrating he did not murder Jennifer.’

‘The family is adamant that his name be cleared.’

Pattis filed an ‘unusual motion’ requesting the state continues to pursue the murder case against Dulos posthumously – so that his lawyers can clear his name.

In the move, which the Hartford Courant said is ‘unprecedented’, Dulos’ estate would become the defendant because Dulos is now deceased.

‘It’ll be a difficult challenge,’ Pattis said. ‘We intend to proceed on as if he were alive to vindicate him.’

Jennifer vanished on May 24 after the school run.

Police said in arrest affidavits that Jennifer was attacked in the garage of her home in New Canaan, Connecticut.

They think her killer then transported her body out of the home in her own car.

The car was found abandoned not far from the property later that day, but there was no sign of her.

Police then found large pools of her blood in the garage. They also said they had surveillance footage of two people who looked like Dulos and Troconis depositing garbage bags at various locations that night that, when tested later, were found to contain Jennifer’s DNA.

Jennifer had said in divorce papers that she was afraid of her husband, and their children’s former nanny said she once witnessed him ‘chase her through the house’.

Dulos, however, gave interviews protesting his innocence.

He said he never harmed her and, at one stage, his attorney suggested Jennifer had killed herself in a Gone Girl style plot to blame it on him.