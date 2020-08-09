Dundalk draw Slovenian outfit Celje in Champions League

LEAGUE OF IRELAND champions Dundalk have been drawn to face Slovenian side Celje in the Champions League.

The tie will take place over one leg because of the competition’s revised schedule due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

And, as Slovenia is not on the government’s green list for travel, the game will likely take place at a neutral venue in Hungary or Greece.

Celtic, meanwhile, will play at home to Icelandic club KR Reykjavik in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

Celtic Park will likely host the game on August 18 or 19, but there is still a possibility the fixture could be staged at a neutral venue also.

Neil Lennon’s Scottish champions face up to four qualifying rounds in total.

The Hoops’ only previous meeting with KR Reykjavik came in a Champions League qualifying tie in the 2014-15 season when they progressed 5-0 on aggregate.

UEFA will conduct the draw for the second qualifying round on Monday, with those matches scheduled to be played on August 25 or 26.