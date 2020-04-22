Dutch PM bans Eredivisie football for four months in blow to Premier League hopes

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced no professional football will be played in the country until at least September potentially handing a blow to the Premier League

In a potential blow to the Premier League’s hopes of resuming, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced there will be no football for four months in the Netherlands.

Professional football around the world has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic with the Premier League having been postponed since mid-March.

The league are eager to resume but only when it is safe to do so with the UK on lockdown until May 7 at least.

And while the Premier League wish to resume, the Dutch Eredivisie will no return until September 1 at the earliest following Rutte’s announcement.

“This is the maximum we can do at the moment,” Rutte said at a press conference.

“In particular, relaxing the social distancing rules too quickly will lead to a second wave of infections which needs to be averted.

“These are difficult considerations but it’s a question of better safe than sorry. We have to be very cautious.

“This means no professional football until September 1. We cannot avoid having to make this sacrifice.”

That could prove to be a blow for the Premier League though UEFA have opened the door to domestic league and cup competitions being cancelled ‘in special cases’.

That may allow the Eredivisie to finish their season with other leagues continuing as and when they can.

All UEFA competitions were suspended indefinitely last month and the European Championship, which was due to start in June, has been pushed back to 2021.

A UEFA statement read: “Uefa met its 55 member associations via video conference and presented an update of the options being looked into by the two working groups that were created mid-March.

“A variety of calendar options were presented covering both national team and club competition matches.

“The funding of National Associations through Uefa’s HatTrick programme was also discussed with Uefa reiterating its commitment to meeting the payments to member associations as planned.

“There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions, but some special cases will be heard once guidelines concerning participation to European competitions – in case of a cancelled league – have been developed.

“Any decisions on the above topics would be announced after the Uefa Executive Committee on Thursday.”

There have been suggestions that the Champions League final will take place in late August.