Dutchman is SENTENCED to 40 hours community service for insulting Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

A Dutch man has been sentenced to 40 hours community service for insulting Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, after branding her the ‘daughter of a murderer’.

The 63-year-old from Utrecht, made the comments last October in front of police officers, despite their warnings that insulting the Queen is illegal.

During an angry rant, he called mother-of-three Maxima – who was in Tokyo at the time – ‘cancer w****’ and the ‘daughter of a murderer’, according to local media.

Maxima’s father Jorge Horacio Zorreguieta served as Minister of Agriculture in the 1976-83 military dictatorship of General Jorge Rafael Videla in Argentina.

Jorge, who died in August 2017, denied knowing anything about human rights abuses committed under the junta.

However, he was kept away from his daughter’s 2002 wedding to the now King Willem-Alexander because of the Dutch government’s concern over his participation in the dictatorship.

He died in Buenos Aires in August 2017 from cancer at the age of 89, survived by seven children and 12 grandchildren.

Despite Maxima not being present when the man made his comments, he was still arrested and charged for insulting the monarch.

According to the court report, the man was currently on probation for a similar offence and the public prosecutor had demanded a prison sentence.

However, the magistrate decided it would be too harsh a punishment and instead sentenced him to 40 hours community service for ‘insulting a civil servant in office’ on Friday.

The man made the comments when he was out with a group of friends, one of whom was issued an on-the-spot fine for another offence.

But dissatisfied with the situation, the man started swearing about his Queen in front of police officers, who were then forced to arrest him.

When later questioned by police, the man reportedly denied offending Maxima, saying he only remembers insulting her father, according to local media reports.