DVLA outstanding vehicle tax: Is this a scam? Can you owe the DVLA for your car tax?

DVLA outstanding vehicle tax messages have been doing the rounds – but is this a scam?

Motorists sometimes receive messages, calls or emails saying they have overpaid on vehicle tax and are due a refund. A link is usually provided asking people to enter personal information.

The message going has been shared on social media. It reads: “DVLA: Your outstanding vehicle tax refund from an overpayment is pending, Please visit our secure link to process.” DVLA outstanding vehicle tax – is this a scam? Road users are strongly advised not to click on these links as the messages are a scam. People have been sharing screenshots of the messages on social media to warn others.

Replying to one Twitter user, the DVLA wrote: “DVLA is aware of an email/text scam. “We strongly advise anyone who receives one of these to ignore it and not to follow the instructions. “If you’ve clicked on any associated links and entered your details, please report this.” The DVLA also released a statement last year in response to new vehicle tax scams. It read: “Various scams have been ongoing for over 3 years.

“They include texts claiming payment has not been made on vehicle tax or a refund on over payment is waiting. “The scams are designed to trick you into sending your bank details or payment to the scammers. “The messages may be a simple text message or may include links to a website mocked up to look like a DVLA online service. “DVLA don’t send emails or text messages with links to websites asking you to confirm your personal details or payment information. “We strongly advise anyone who receives such a request not to open the link and delete the item.”

Can you overpay on vehicle tax? Road users can pay their tax monthly, every six months or every year. If you sell the vehicle or tax it off the road (SORN), you will get a refund for any full months of tax remaining. Simply notify the DVLA of the change and a refund cheque will be sent out within six weeks.

