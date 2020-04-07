DVLA says motorists can get a refund on their car tax with this simple tip

DVLA officials have revealed motorists can be refunded for their car tax agreements if they declare their car as off the road through a SORN.

DVLA chiefs say vehicles can be declared off the road for those who do not wish to pay for car tax bills during the pandemic. Vehicles can be taken off the road by obtaining a statutory off road notification (SORN) which will see any remaining months of tax refunded.

However, motorists must declare their vehicles as off the road if they are not planning on using them instead of just cancelling their car tax agreements. Speaking to Express.co.uk, a DVLA spokesperson said: “You can tax a vehicle online as normal at www.gov.uk/vehicle-tax , or call 0300 1234 321 or at the Post Office. “Vehicles can also be registered as off the road (SORN) as normal. When you register a vehicle as SORN, you will get a refund for any full months of remaining tax.” Motorists can also save money during the coronavirus pandemic by cancelling their car insurance agreements.

This can only be done if a vehicle has already got a SORN in place as all road vehicles must have some kind of insurance policy in place. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com confirmed motorists would need to SORN to make any savings. He said: “Some may take this opportunity to cancel their insurance all together to save some money, and look at other alternatives, such as temporary cover or pay by the mile. “However, unless a car is declared off the road, it still needs to be insured even if it’s not being driven.

“Taking your car off the road can be a confusing process, as it’s not as simple as just parking up. “If you cancel your policy, you need to apply for a SORN which will register your vehicle as off the road. Otherwise, you could risk being fined.” Admiral insurance says simply declaring a vehicle as off the road could save motorists hundreds of pounds. As well as being offered a refund, motorists will also be exempt from paying any road tax charges and will not need a valid MOT test.

They say car insurance forms may also agree to lower your policy from comprehensive to third-party during this period to help you save money. Cars must be taxed at all times and failure to have a SORN in place could result in penalties for vehicle owners. Motorists will automatically be fined £80 for not having a SORN for their vehicle but penalties could be much higher. Not having a SORN could be considered car tax evasion which can see vehicle owners prosecuted.