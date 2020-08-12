Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in the world

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ Johnson is the highest-paid actor in the world, according to Forbes.

Johnson tops the list for the second year in a row, making an estimated $87.5 million (€74.3 million) from June 2019 to June 2020, including $23.5 million (€20 million) for his role as an Interpol agent in the upcoming Netflix film Red Notice.

Showing the dominance of streaming, many of the actors in the top 10 received large pay cheques from Netflix.

Ryan Reynolds, in second place, made $71.5 million (€60.8 million), including over $40 million (€34 million) on Netflix’s 6 Underground and Red Notice.

Mark Wahlberg rounds out the top three – making $58 million (€49.2 million). His action comedy Spenser Confidential became Netflix’s third-most-watched original film after it debuted in March.

Here is the full top 10 and their estimated earnings:

1. Dwayne Johnson: $87.5 million (€74.3 million)

2. Ryan Reynolds: $71.5 million (€60.8 million)

3. Mark Wahlberg: $58 million (€49.2 million)

4. Ben Affleck: $55 million (€46.7 million)

5. Vin Diesel: $54 million (€45.9 million)

6. Akshay Kumar: $48.5 million (€41.2 million)

7. Lin-Manuel Miranda: $45.5 million (€38.7 million)

8. Will Smith: $44.5 million (€37.8 million)

9. Adam Sandler: $41 million (€34.8 million)

10. Jackie Chan: $40 million (€34 million)

All figures are pre-tax and reflect earnings between 1 June 2019 and 1 June 2020.

Forbes’ list of highest-paid female actors will be out next month.