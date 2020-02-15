Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson pays tribute to his father Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson in tearful eulogy 

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been mourning the loss of his father Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson.

Also a professional wrestling legend, his friends and family held a funeral for him last month.

The Rock took to Instagram Saturday with a video of the tearful, heartfelt eulogy he gave at the wake.

He also accompanied the video with a beautiful caption: ‘Dad, you lived a full and meaningful life.

‘You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviors toward a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come.’

The caption concluded: ‘I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I’ll see you down the road, Soulman. Til we meet again. Your son.’

The 47-year-old took a few seconds to start his speech, as he attempted to work up the words while choking back tears.

He began: ‘Man, I wish I had… I wish I had one more shot. I wish I had one more shot to say goodbye.

‘To say I love you, to say thank you, but I have a feeling he’s watching. He’s listening.’

Dwayne recalled the moment he heard the news, as he was pulling up to set for the first day of production.

He said: ‘And I heard a voice say, “Well, hey, the show must go on,” and that was my dad. That was my old man who told me that.’

With fellow wrestling legends like Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair in attendance, Dwayne also discussed his father’s legacy in the ring.

He continued: ‘And for my dad, when he broke into the business in the mid ’60s and throughout the late ’60s and into the ’70s in the United States where racial tension and divide was very strong and in the ’60s and the ’70s.

‘You have a black man coming in, it’s an all-white audience and all these small little towns that eventually I would go on to wrestle in — but at that time, he changed the audience’s behavior and actually had them cheer for this black man.’

Wayde Douglas Bowles debuted as Rocky Johnson in 1964 at the beginning of his professional wrestling career, which led the way for many in the industry.

He retired from the sport in 1991, and he was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his son in 2008.

Dwayne made his acting debut when he portrayed his father in a 1999 episode of That ’70s Show.

Rocky Johnson died January 15, 2020 at the age of 75 after suffering a pulmonary embolism.