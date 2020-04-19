Eamonn Holmes 5G coronavirus row: This Morning host hit by HUNDREDS of Ofcom complaints

EAMONN HOLMES’ comments on 5G and coronavirus have sparked hundreds of complaints to Ofcom.

Ofcom has received 419 complaints in relation to the incident after the ITV This Morning host spoke about the conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus pandemic with 5G technology. The TV watchdog told Express.co.uk it would “asssess” the incident as a “priority”.

An Ofcom spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “We are assessing this programme in full as a priority.” This morning, Mr Holmes kicked off the ITV programme with an apology saying he wanted to clarify his position. He said: “There is no connection between the present national health emergency and 5G and to suggest otherwise would be wrong and indeed it could be possibly dangerous.” It comes after the This Morning host was branded “irresponsible” for not totally dismissing a conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus pandemic with 5G mobile technology. Mr Holmes sparked outrage after he responded to comments on from presenter Alice Beer, who branded the conspiracy theories which link them as “ridiculous” and “incredibly stupid”. The 60-year-old, who was co-presenting This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford, said: “It’s very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative.” BACK BRITAIN’S BRAVE NHS HEROES – CLICK HERE NOW

He told Ms Beer: “I totally agree with everything you are saying but what I don’t accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don’t know it’s not true. “No-one should attack or damage or do anything like that but it’s very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative.” The presenter added: “That’s all I would say, as someone with an inquiring mind.”

But viewers of the show lashed out at the 60-year-old presenter, flooding social media to accuse him of “legitimising” the conspiracy theories. One posted: “So I’ve just heard This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes legitimise the stories linking the coronavirus lockdown to 5G. On national television. Wow. “How irresponsible can you get? Switching off. Hope Holly and Phil are back soon.” Another said: “Does Eamonn Holmes believe the ridiculous 5G conspiracy?!”

A Twitter user added: “Well done Eamonn. You just added more fuel to this 5G conspiracy theory by legitimising what is utter nonsense. “You need to research properly before pronouncing.” Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and senior health officials have described the 5G conspiracy theory as dangerous fake news after people vandalised mobile phone masts and abused telecoms staff in recent weeks. Telecoms companies including the biggest EE and Vodafone have said the attacks are threatening connectivity at a time when it is needed more than ever during the lockdown.

Experts have previously dismissed any link, calling it a “physical and biological impossibility” and branding “conspiracy theorists… a public health danger”. Scientists criticised the presenter for his comments. Professor Brendan Wren, professor of microbial pathogenesis at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: “I welcome enquiring minds, but this needs to be based on some fact and not pedalled as a conspiracy as this causes untold damage.” Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said: “The world of infectious disease experts, covering a wide range of disciplines, backgrounds, countries and employers are united in that we know how transmission of a virus works.