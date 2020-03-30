Eastenders episodes pulled as BBC halts filming due to coronavirus

EASTENDERS fans will be distraught to learn the BBC soap is reducing the number of episodes airing each week due to filming with coronavirus sweeping the nation.

EastEnders has been on screens for the last 35 years, but filming for the BBC soap has been suspended and reduced until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation. This means, there will be fewer episodes airing each week.

For the last couple of years, the iconic soap has been airing four times a week, delivering the latest updates in their dramatic storylines. However, with covid-19 infecting the nation, including the actors and actress who star in EastEnders, soap bosses has decided to reduce filming to ensure the safety of their cast and crew. As spokesperson said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice. “The decision was made after the latest government update.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England. We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible.” EastEnders will be on-screen twice a week; Mondays, 8pm and Tuesdays, 7.30pm. Understandably, viewers are not happy with the news.

Replying to their Tweet, one said: “Please show iconic eps on thursdays and fridays! people will go mad if we keep hearing about that virus 24/7!” “Think about it the less episodes the longer the amount filmed lasts. Normally this is about 6 weeks from filming to air hence half the broadcast double time till runs out,” another commented. Another remarked: “Completely respect your decision and hope everyone keeps well. Will miss seeing it as much.” “I asked whether this would happen soon on here yesterday. Two episodes a week. It’s like being back in the good old days of EE again,” a fan added online.

“Sending my love to all the cast and crew, glad to see you’re all keeping safe,” someone else tweeted. Another fan added: “You should have gone retro with Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm…” EastEnders is one of several BBC soaps and dramas to have had their filming schedules put on hold. In reference to Casualty, Doctors, Holby City, Welsh soap Pobol y Cwm and Scottish drama River City, the corporation confirmed: “It has decided that filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas will be postponed”.