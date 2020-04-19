EastEnders’ Karen ‘kidnaps’ Kayden in Phil and Sharon custody battle, says fans

EastEnders viewers are convinced that newly-reunited Phil and Sharon Mitchell will ask Karen Taylor to hand over baby Kayden, but will feisty character go down without a fight?

EastEnders favourite Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) is preparing to leave Walford and start a new life away from Albert Square with her baby grandson Kayden.

After struggling to bond with her new baby following the death of her oldest child Dennis, Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) decided to hand over her youngest child to his grandmother, Karen, who was thrilled to get the chance to raise her son Keanu’s (Danny Walters) child.

However Karen’s dream of bringing up Kayden may be cut short, according to fans of the BBC One soap, who predicted their own EastEnders spoilers.

The gobby mum-of-six was delighted when a grieving Sharon asked her to look after Kayden but she assumed the new mum just needed some time.

Karen was left gobsmacked when Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) offered her cash, realising looking after Kayden would be on a more permanent basis.

The Walford businessman admitted that asking Karen to raise Karen was a big deal and vowed to cover any financial costs.

However, Ian made it very clear that if she wanted to keep her grandson she would need to move away from Albert Square for good.

A horrified Karen didn’t like the sound of the idea of leaving her family behind in Walford at first, but she soon considered Sharon’s situation and what it meant for Kayden.

Despite her close pals remaining sceptical over the decision, Sharon made it clear that the only way she can move on with her life is by giving up her youngest son.

Since Sharon’s estranged husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has returned to Walford, the pair reunited with little mention of baby Kayden.

Meanwhile Karen has been looking for somewhere to live outside of Albert Square and her relationship with Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) has been put under pressure.

Karen’s ex Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) was originally planning on joining her on her new adventure but when he confessed he still loved her, the former couple agreed it would be best for her to go alone.

Could Phil and Sharon have a change of heart and want Kayden back?

EastEnders fans have taken to their keyboards to predict a custody battle between Karen and the Mitchell clan.

Taking to Twitter, one fan penned: “I’m curious to see if Phil is going to encourage Sharon to take back Kayden from Karen.”

Another added: “I reckon Sharon and Phil will try to get Kayden back from Karen.”

A third said: “Tbh I’m just waiting for when Sharon inevitably gets Kayden back.”

Karen has grown a special bond with her baby grandson but will Kayden be taken away from her?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 8pm