EastEnders spoilers: Dotty Cotton to get pregnant in Bobby Beale twist?

EASTENDERS fans are convinced villainous Dotty Cotton will use Bobby Beale to increase pressure on his dad Ian. But will there be another twist in their love story?

EastEnders villain Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) has an inkling that Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) has a bit of a crush on her. In Monday’s episode, the youngest of the Beale family went to check on Dotty at The Arches after witnessing her heated argument with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) in the market.

Asking if she was OK, a rare smile came across Dotty’s face at the thought of someone looking out for her. Even if it’s not Peter (Dayle Hudson), the brother she has her eye on. And the smiling continued as she turned up at their house that evening for dinner, taking Bobby up on his gesture, much to Ian’s distain. It’s not like Dotty to crack a smile for anyone – does she have an ulterior motive with Bobby?

Dotty has been blackmailing Ian ever since she found the voicemail from Dennis Rickman Jr (Bleu Landau) who drowned at the boat party after being locked in a room below deck by the restauranteur. But cunning Ian managed to delete the evidence and warned Dotty to stay away from him. Now Bobby has his eye on the troublemaker, will she use him to get back at Ian? As she no longer has evidence of what went on on the boat, will she try and break him down by dating his son?

Fans certainly think so, but they believe the situation might get even more complicated. Taking to Twitter, they speculated what might happen between the two unsuspecting lovers. “Dotty will get knocked up by Bobby #EastEnders,” one fan insisted. Another said: “If they get together, Bobby will get Dotty will get pregnant, #EastEnders.”

Others shared the view that something will happen between the two of them, with a third sympathising with the young Beale: “Bobby has a crush on Dotty. Poor Bobby, Dotty will eat him alive #EastEnders. “Dotty is going to use and date Bobby to get through Ian isn’t she? #EastEnders,” a fourth pitied. A fifth was adamant: “Dotty’s gonna get with Bobby to rub Ian’s face in more I bet #EastEnders.” What lengths is Dotty prepared to go to get her own back on Ian?