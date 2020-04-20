EastEnders spoilers: Nancy Carter’s return ‘sealed’ as Mick and Linda leave the Queen Vic?

EASTENDERS viewers saw Nancy Carter decide to leave Walford with boyfriend Tamwar Masood to go on their dream backpacking adventure back in 2016. Now, some fans are predicting a return to the Square for the popular character – here’s why.

The Carters are one of the most well-known families on EastEnders having joined the BBC soap at the end of 2013 when they became the new residents of the Queen Vic. Initially, Mick (played by Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) arrived with their three grown-up children in tow who have all since departed. However, could one of them decide to return in a new twist?

When the Carter clan arrived in Walford, they soon became popular with those watching at home soon warming to the new family. Mick and Linda moved into the pub along with their children Lee (Danny-Boy Hatchard), Nancy (Maddy Hill) and Johnny (Ted Reilly). The trio didn’t take long to create drama of their own and Nancy was first seen on-screen about to get married to Wayne Ludlow (Malachi Kirby). Her dad found out where the wedding was set to take place and refused to let his daughter marry Wayne.

Nancy soon settled into Walford and befriended Tamwar Masood (Himesh Patel) and the pair struck up a strong bond. Their friendship eventually turned into romance and the pair were on/off for a while before leaving back in 2016 to travel the world together and have since got engaged off-screen. Since her exit, Maddy has also become a firm favourite on another BBC drama, Casualty, starring as paramedic Ruby Spark. However, she will bow out of the show this weekend and now EastEnders fans think it would be the perfect time for Nancy to make a return to Albert Square.

Taking to Twitter after the news she would be leaving her current role, one user wrote: “I am on my knees begging pls give me Nancy Carter back.” Another added: “NANCY CARTER RETURN 2020 – LET’S GO.” “BRING HER BACK TO EASTENDERS,” pleaded a third fan. A fourth commented: “:( Hope she returns to Eastenders, I miss Nancy!”

A fifth shared: “Suprised to see Maddy is leaving Casualty. Could she be returning to Eastenders as Nancy Carter?” “If Nancy returns, I will NEVER complain about EastEnders ever again. The Carters need one of their children back for good, or at least for a while,” said another. According to Metro.co.uk, the soap currently has no plans for Nancy to return but it’s not completely out of the question that one of the Carter children could return. Nancy’s brother Lee Carter made a brief return over Christmas to pay his family a visit.