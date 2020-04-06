Easter 2020 DWP payments: When are DWP payments due over Easter?

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is responsible for welfare and pension policy. So what are DWP payments, and are they due over the Easter break? Express.co.uk round up all you need to know on what you’ll be paid and when this Easter bank holiday.

The DWP is run by a number of different operational organisations, including:

Jobcentre Plus administers working age benefits such as Jobseeker’s Allowance, Incapacity Benefit, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, and Universal Credit. The Pension service is responsible for paying the State Pension, Pension Credit, Winter Fuel Payment, and Cold Weather Payment. The DWP administers carers and disability benefits, including carer’s allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, and Attendance Allowance. The Child Maintenance Service and Child Support Angry help to support a child’s every day living costs when the parents have separated.

reducing work-related death and serious injury in workplaces through the Health and Safety Executive

providing value for money and reducing levels of fraud and error

providing a decent income for people of pension age and promoting saving for retirement

encouraging disabled people and those with ill health to work and be independent

understanding and dealing with the causes of poverty rather than its symptoms

What is the DWP responsible for?

DWP payments are due over Easter bank holiday weekend. This year, the bank holiday weekend falls on Friday April 10 until Monday April 13. Payments can’t be received on bank holidays, so the Government has paid earlier this month. Those due to receive DWP payments should receive them on Thursday April 9. The DWP confirmed people would not need to take action to receive the earlier payment. This will affect all benefit payments including Universal Credit and tax credits.

deliver efficiently: transform the way we deliver our services to reduce costs and increase efficiency

create a fair and affordable welfare system which improves the life chances of children

increase saving for, and security in, later life

run an effective welfare system that enables people to achieve financial independence by providing assistance and guidance into employment

Gov.uk adds that the DWP’s priorities are to:

Depending on what benefits you receive or need help with, you will need to ring a specific number. For Universal Credit help, the lines are open from 8am until 6pm Monday to Friday excluding bank holidays. Ring 0800 328 9344 to chat about Universal Credit. For Welsh speaking ring 0800 012 1888, and those with hearing problems can textphone on 0800 328 1344.

If you need to talk about Child Benefits, you should ring 0300 200 3100 or if you are ringing from outside of the UK call +44 161 210 3086.

You can ring this line from 8am until 8pm Monday to Friday, and from 8am until 4pm on Saturdays.

If you want help with tax credits, call HMRC on 0345 300 3900, or from outside of the UK dial +44 2890 538 192.

Lines are open from 8am until 6pm Monday to Friday, and 8am until 4pm on Saturdays.



The line is not open on bank holidays, though.



For any other benefits ring 0800 328 9344, and for Welsh speaking ring 0800 328 1744.

For textphone ring 0800 169 0314.



This line is open between 8am and 6pm from Monday until Friday, excluding bank holidays.