Easter 2020 opening hours: What time is Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi open?

EASTER is just days away but with Brits still on lockdown and non-essential businesses closed thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, this weekend is bound to be a little different. So, what time is Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi all opening this weekend? Express.co.uk brings you the latest opening times guide.

The Easter weekend kicks off on Good Friday, which falls on April 10 this year, and supermarkets will be opening their doors as usual to enable shoppers to pick up the necessities. Although all major supermarkets will be open, they will be trading at reduced opening hours. Express.co.uk has all the opening times for people planning to visit the shops this weekend.

Tesco On Easter Sunday, Metro and Superstores will be closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. All Tesco stores will be open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Sunday in Scotland. On Easter Monday, Metro, Extra and Superstores will open from 8am to 6pm in England and Wales. Tesco Express will be open as usual from 7am to 10pm, after cutting back one hour from their usual closing time of 11pm before COVID-19. Just to be safe, it is recommended you check the hours of your local Tesco using their store locator.

Asda The vast majority of Asda stores will be open as normal on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday. Shops will be open from 8am to 8pm on these days, but will be closed on Easter Sunday. You can check the opening hours of your local Asda store by clicking here.

Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s superstores will be open from 8am to 9pm. Shops will be closed on Easter Sunday and open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday. Sainsbury’s Locals will also be open during their normal hours of 7am to 9pm. Click here for the Sainsbury’s store locator.

Morrisons Operating hours for Morrisons will vary by location across the UK. Morrisons’ opening hours are currently going from 8am to 8pm on Monday to Saturdays, and some stores are closed on Sundays. The supermarket has advised shoppers to check their website for Easter opening times at their local store. You can do that using the Store Locator here.

Aldi Aldi stores have reduced their normal operating hours in light of the pandemic. Stores are now open from 8am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. In Scotland, shops in from 8am to 6pm on Sundays. Aldi stores will be open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and will be closed on Easter Sunday. In Scotland, stores are open from 9am to 8pm on Easter Sunday. Aldi will be opening their doors to elderly and vulnerable customers thirty minutes early on Monday to Saturday – including this Easter weekend. You can check your local store here.

Lidl Lidl will be open as normal on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday. On these days Lidl will be open from 8am to 8pm in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, however. In Scotland, stores are open as normal throughout the weekend – including Easter Sunday.

