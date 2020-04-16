Easter 2020 wishes: Best WhatsApp messages to send your loved ones this Easter holiday

EASTER has arrived and due to lockdown measures put in place to fight coronavirus many will not be able to see their family this bank holiday weekend. Here are the best WhatsApp messages to send your loved ones this Easter holiday.

Easter has arrived and Christians around the world celebrate Jesus Christ rising from the dead. Many often travel to see friends and family during the holiday, but with coronavirus lockdown measures in place, Britons must instead stay at home this year. If you’re not with your loved ones, Express.co.uk has all the best WhatsApp messages to send them this Easter bank holiday weekend.

WhatsApp messages for loved ones this Easter Happy Easter! Wishing you and your family a wonderful Easter holiday. May this Easter bring you all together for a great celebration filled with lots of joy, happiness and love. Easter celebration represents new life. Enjoy this holiday with your loved ones.

Christ showed His endless love by giving His Life to wash away our sins. May your have a wonderful Easter filled with love and peace. Celebrate this holy week with a heart filled with peace and love towards your friends and enemies. Have a blessed Easter. Missing you a lot on this Easter, wishing you were here to celebrate this holy occasion with me. Happy Easter. May you be blessed with immense love from God, who will bring abundant happiness in your life by filling your heart with peace. Happy Easter.

Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life. Happy Easter. Easter is a promise God renews to us in each spring. May the promise of Easter fill your heart with peace and joy! A beautiful GIF Easter basket. Happy Easter. It is the day to remember our Savior, who has risen from the dead. Easter greetings to you and your family. Let the resurrection joy lift us from loneliness and weakness and despair to strength and beauty and happiness.

Why do we celebrate Easter? Easter is a Christian festival celebrating the day of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, which is written in the New Testament of the bible. The name Easter is believed to come from Eostara, the goddess of rebirth. Christians believe Jesus was crucified on Good Friday after being betrayed by Judas.

Scriptures say he was sentenced to death and after crucifixion was placed in a tomb by Roman soldiers, who covered the entrance with an enormous stone. Three days later Mary Magdalene, later followed by some of Jesus’s disciples, discovered the tomb was empty. Jesus’ followers believe he was resurrected on this day, which is now known as Easter Sunday. This year Easter takes place from Good Friday on April 10 to Easter Monday on April 13.

