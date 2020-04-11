Easter biscuits recipe: How to make cute Easter biscuits this bank holiday

Hot Cross Buns may be a traditional Easter treat for many but biscuits are a great alternative if you are craving a sweet treat on Easter Sunday. Looking for the perfect recipe? Express.co.uk has you covered with a guide on how to make this tasty snack.

Try this Easter Cookie recipe from Lakeland.

Tip: For a little variety, you could leave some cookies plain before piping your designs and add a little food colouring to some of the icing.

Place the butter and sugar in a bowl and cream together until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg yolk. Sift in the flour and mix well with enough milk to give a fairly soft dough.

Knead the mixture gently on a lightly floured surface and roll out to 5mm thick. Take some cookie cutters of your choice. Easter-themed cutters have the best impact- think bunnies, eggs, or chicks. Alternatively, if you don’t have any cutters at home, try using the rim of a glass or mug. Cut into your chosen cookie shapes, place on the prepared baking trays and bake for about 8 minutes.

Lightly beat the egg white. Remove the cookies from the oven and brush lightly with the egg white. Return the cookies the oven for another 4-5 minutes or until pale golden brown. Lift gently onto a wire rack to cool.

Step Five

Roll out the icing and cut out shapes to match your cookies.



Brush the back of the shapes with a little water and attach to the cookies.





Step Six



Mix the icing sugar with enough water to form a smooth paste.

Place into a piping bag with a writing nozzle and pipe your chosen designs onto the cookies.

