Easter biscuits recipe: How to make cute Easter biscuits this bank holiday

EASTER is this Sunday, and you may not be able to get your hands on Easter eggs last minute.
Hot Cross Buns may be a traditional Easter treat for many but biscuits are a great alternative if you are craving a sweet treat on Easter Sunday. Looking for the perfect recipe? Express.co.uk has you covered with a guide on how to make this tasty snack.
How to make Easter biscuits
Try this Easter Cookie recipe from Lakeland.
Ingredients
To make
- 100g butter, softened
- 75g caster sugar
- 1 egg, separated
- 200g plain flour
To decorate
- 200g white ready-to-roll icing
- 50g icing sugar
- 1 tbsp water
Tip: For a little variety, you could leave some cookies plain before piping your designs and add a little food colouring to some of the icing.
Instructions
Step One
Preheat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6.
Lightly grease 3 baking trays.
Step Two
Place the butter and sugar in a bowl and cream together until light and fluffy.
Beat in the egg yolk.
Sift in the flour and mix well with enough milk to give a fairly soft dough.
Step Three
Knead the mixture gently on a lightly floured surface and roll out to 5mm thick.
Take some cookie cutters of your choice.
Easter-themed cutters have the best impact- think bunnies, eggs, or chicks.
Alternatively, if you don’t have any cutters at home, try using the rim of a glass or mug.
Cut into your chosen cookie shapes, place on the prepared baking trays and bake for about 8 minutes.
Step Four
Lightly beat the egg white.
Remove the cookies from the oven and brush lightly with the egg white.
Return the cookies the oven for another 4-5 minutes or until pale golden brown.
Lift gently onto a wire rack to cool.
Step Five
Roll out the icing and cut out shapes to match your cookies.
Brush the back of the shapes with a little water and attach to the cookies.
Step Six
Mix the icing sugar with enough water to form a smooth paste.
Place into a piping bag with a writing nozzle and pipe your chosen designs onto the cookies.
How to make Easter biscuits
Ingredients
To decorate
Instructions
Step One