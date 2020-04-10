Easter egg taste test: The best Easter eggs to buy this year – online delivery or in store

EASTER is a week away, and giving easter eggs is on the most popular traditions of the season in the UK. Which are the best easter eggs in 2020? Express.co.uk tasted a wide selection – this is the easter egg to buy whatever your needs, and can still be purchased in supermarkets or ordered for home delivery.

BEST LUXURY EASTER EGG

BEST EASTER EGG FOR CHILDREN

BEST ALL-ROUND EASTER EGG

Easter eggs are still available to buy in supermarkets, or order online for delivery ahead of Easter Sunday, which is next weekend. Which are the best to buy in the UK right now?

BEST LUXURY EASTER EGG Winner: Marks and Spencer Collection Fruit & Nut Milk Chocolate Lattice Egg, £15

Judges described this as “delicious”, “rich”, and with a “nice thickness”. The clear winner in this category. Buy instore or online here. Runner up: Chococo Milk Chocolate Honeycombe Studded Egg, £12.50

Very popular – judges who liked this one, absolutely loved it, but the sweetness did make it slightly more divisive than the eventual winner. Made with Dorsey honey from Field Honey Farms, which is local to Chococo, this is one for an adult with a sophisticated yet sweet tooth. Buy online here. Sous Chef Vanilla Mango Mini Eggs, £19.70

Morrisons Belgian White Chocolate & Raspberry Diamond Egg, £8. Buy instore.

Cox & Co Dark Chocolate Bee Pollen & Honey Egg, £9.99

Divine Luxury 70% Dark Egg, £9.99

Hotel Chocolat Salted Caramel Easter Egg, £15

Godiva Gold Egg, £50

Aldi Dragon Egg, 800g, £14.99. Buy instore.

BEST EASTER EGG FOR CHILDREN Winner: Tony’s Chocolonely Great Big Chocolate Easter Eggs, £3.75

A great choice for parents trying not to overstuff their children with chocolate, as it comes as 12 individually wrapped one portion sized eggs in a range of flavours. Added bonus for being Fairtrade and slave free. Buy in Sainsbury’s or online here. Runner up: Montezuma’s Charlie Chick, £6

A cute little chick in his hen house – a lovely treat to give to children. The chocolate is creamy and not too sweet, and this comes with milk chocolate buttons too. Buy online here. Morrisons Tutti Frutti Easter Egg, £4. Buy instore.

M&S Decorated Hollow Flamingo, £5. Buy instore.

Hotel Chocolat Lamb & Mint Egg Sandwich, £10

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons, £3.49. Buy in supermarkets nationwide.

Mummy Meagz Vegan Chuckie Egg, 99p

BEST ALL-ROUND EASTER EGG Winner: Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut, £12

No judge could reisist this classic. Generously sized for Easter (560g), shoppers can gift this to anyone in the family and know it will be well received. Buy in supermarkets nationwide. Runner up: Lily O’Brien’s Desserts Collection, £12.90

A grown ups dream, the milk egg is tasty, but this gift box really comes in to its own with the Desserts chocolates. Yum! Buy online here. Divine Hot Cross Bun Egg, £9.99

M&S Collection Blonde & White Chocolate Egg, £12. Buy instore.

Chococo Milk Chocolate Dinosaur Studded Egg, £12.50

Godiva Milk Chocolate Egg with milk chocolates, £18

Bourneville Easter Egg, £3.99. Buy in supermarkets nationwide.

Grenade Carb Killa Low Sugar Egg, £9.99

Plamil So Free Finest Dark Chocolate (milk and gluten free), £4

Bailey’s Salted Caramel Chocolate, £10, Asda

Buttermilk Caramelised Hazelnut, £8, Waitrose

If chocolate eggs aren’t your thing, you may prefer to indulge in another popular food this Easter – hot cross buns. But which are the best? Express.co.uk taste tested this year’s offerings. In a taste test, Express.co.uk sampled various hot cross buns including original and alternative flavours released by supermarkets this year. The products were judged on their taste, aroma, visual appeal and texture to find the best product this year.

Securing the top spot was an Extra Special offering from Asda. The baked treats were described as having a great taste and texture. One judge called the product “amazing” and said they wanted to eat more. Which other hot cross buns made the shortlist? Check the tast test here. This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

