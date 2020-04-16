Easter eggs DIY: How to make your own Easter eggs at home

EASTER is right around the corner, and with social distancing measures stopping us from going to buy our usual eggs, it’s much easier to make them at home. How do I make my own Easter eggs?

This week chocolate fans have forced Cadbury’s to create a virtual queue on their website as they have been inundated with orders as shoppers follow social distancing guidelines. This simple recipe is far easier and more fun than queuing outside the supermarket.

How to make your own Easter eggs at home Ingredients sunflower oil, for greasing

300g/10½oz dark chocolate or milk chocolate

different coloured icing, for piping You can order moulds from Amazon or you can usually buy them in supermarkets.

Polish the inside of each mould with a piece of kitchen towel. Dampen a piece of kitchen towel with a little flavourless oil, such as sunflower oil, and polish the inside of each mould with the oil. This ensures a highly polished finish to the chocolate and also helps to release the chocolate from the mould once it has set. It is essential to temper the chocolate – this is a method of heating and cooling chocolate for coating or moulding.

The heating and cooling separates the cocoa solids and ensures the set chocolate will have a high gloss and smooth finish. To temper the chocolate you will need a cooking thermometer, a heatproof bowl and a saucepan of hot water. Break the chocolate into small, even pieces and melt gently in a bowl over a saucepan of hot water. Place the thermometer into the chocolate and heat until it reaches 43C. Once it has, take off the heat and cool to 35C. Easter 2020: When is Easter? When are Good Friday and Easter Sunday?

Tesco: Cadbury, Nestlé and Mars Easter eggs half price

Coronavirus chaos: Fury over ‘pathetic’ attempts to BAN Easter eggs

Pour spoonfuls of the chocolate into each mould. Swirl around until the mould is coated, then leave to set. You will have to repeat the process another two or three times to build up a good layer of chocolate in each mould. Wait for about 20 minutes for the chocolate to set in between layers. This is important so that the two sides of the egg stick together evenly. Leave to chill in a cool place until set.

Carefully un-mould the egg halves and place on a clean surface, taking care not to handle the chocolate too much as it could start to melt. To stick the two edges of an egg together, heat a baking sheet and then place the edges of two halves on it for a few seconds, then gently push the edges together, then leave to set. To decorate the eggs, sit an egg in a glass or small cup and use it as a stand while you pipe decorations onto the egg. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, shops are being told to limit the items they sell to just “essential”.