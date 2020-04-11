Easter payments: When is Universal Credit, tax credits, Child Benefit, State Pension paid?

UNIVERSAL CREDIT and other benefits could be paid on different dates this month due to the Easter holiday. When will Universal Credit, tax credits, State Pension and PIP be paid over Easter?

Benefits are usually paid straight into your bank account on the same date every month. However, with the Easter bank holiday weekend approaching, the payment date for some benefits may change. Express.co.uk has everything you need to know about payment dates for Universal Credit, tax credits, Child Benefit, State Pension and PIP over Easter this year.

When will Universal Credit be paid over Easter? Universal Credit is paid every month on the same date, however, payment dates will vary slightly over Easter. The date is determined by when your first payment arrived, so if you first got paid on March 15, you will usually get paid on the 15th of every month. However, the date will change if your pay date falls on a weekend or bank holiday.

The dates which could see you get paid earlier are: Friday, April 10 (Good Friday)

Saturday, April 11 (Holy Saturday)

Sunday, April 12 (Easter Day/Easter Sunday)

Monday, April 13 (Easter Monday) If you were due to get paid Universal Credit on any of the dates listed above, you will get paid on Thursday, April 9 instead.

When will PIP be paid over Easter? Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is usually paid every four weeks. As with Universal Credit, if your payment date is on a weekend or a bank holiday you’ll usually be paid on the working day before. So if you were due to be paid on April 10, 11, 12 or 13, you will likely get your payment on Thursday, April 9 instead.

When will State Pension be paid over Easter? The day your State Pension is paid depends on your National Insurance (NI) number. The last two digits on your NI number is the day your State Pension gets paid. If your digits are between 00 to 19, you will get paid on a Monday, 20 to 39 on a Tuesday, 40 to 59 on a Wednesday, 60 to 79 on a Thursday and 80 to 99 on a Friday. The basic State Pension is usually paid every four weeks unless you’re paid ‘in arrears’, which means you’re paid for the last four weeks, not for the coming four weeks. However, as with other benefits, you may get paid slightly earlier if your payment date falls on a weekend or bank holiday. The most you can currently get is £129.20 per week.

When will Child Benefit be paid over Easter? Child Benefit is usually paid every four weeks or weekly if you’re a single parent or you or your partner get certain benefits. There are different payment dates if it’s due on a weekend or bank holiday, meaning you will get paid on Thursday, April 9 if you were due to be paid between April 10 to 13. You can work out when you’re next going to get Child Benefit by counting four weeks forward from your last payment. However, don’t count forward if your payment was due on a bank holiday – the dates are different.

When will tax credits be paid over Easter? Tax credits are usually paid every four weeks or weekly, depending on your agreement. If it’s a bank holiday anywhere in the UK your payment may be early. This month, the payment date will be on April 9 if you were due to be paid on April 10 or 13.

