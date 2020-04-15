Easter wishes, quotes and poems: The best messages for your loved ones this Easter holiday

THE Easter bank holiday weekend has arrived and with lockdown measures in place, it is bound to be a little different. Here are the best messages of hope you can send your loved ones this year.

The Easter bank holiday will be different this year due to social distancing measures put in place by the Government to stop the spread of coronavirus. These measures mean people are confined to their own homes and many won’t be able to travel to see their families and loved ones this weekend. Easter, which started with Good Friday on April 10, will last until Easter Monday on April 13.

Easter wishes and messages for loved ones Sending sweet thoughts for a happy, hoppy Easter. May you feel the hope of new beginnings, love and happiness during this joyful Easter holiday. I hope this Easter holiday fills your home with peace, joy, and plenty of colourful Easter eggs.

May you feel the bright, joyful blessings God has to offer you during this Easter holiday. Giving thanks for friends like you on this special occasion. Happy Easter! During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter. I hope the Easter Bunny gave you all the sweet treats you ever wanted! Wishing you sunshine and a basket full of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter!

Easter quotes “Let everything you do be done in love.” – 1 Corinthians 16:14 “Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life” – S D Gordon “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” – 2 Corinthians 5:17

“Spring adds new life and new joy to all that is.” – Jessica Harrelson “It’s when you crack open a chocolate Easter egg, that smiles emerge.” – Anthony T Hicks “April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.” – William Shakespeare “That is one good thing about this world, there are always sure to be more springs.” – L M Montgomery “We proclaim the resurrection of Christ when his light illuminates the dark moments of our existence.” — Pope Francis I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and true love. Don’t even try to tell me different.” – Dolly Parton

Easter poems Easter is a time of love, A time of death and pain undone, So we may know the power of The love that lives in each one. Each love we feel, unstained and free, Redeems us-as with you and me. Happy Easter! Allelujah! Jesus Christ, He lives! Serve Him to receive salvation; Eternal life he gives!

I had an Easter bunny, One day she ran away. I looked for her by moonlight, I looked for her by day. I found her in the meadow With her babies 1, 2, 3. So now I have four rabbit pets To run and jump with me. If there was no resurrection, there would be no hope for mankind. We would have no second chance and no peace of mind. We’ve been given the greatest gift, The most precious, wonderful promise ever made. It’s about the resurrection. This truth will never fade.

