eBay removes T-shirts with coronavirus slogans but they are still available on Amazon

Amazon and eBay have been cashing in on the Coronavirus outbreak with comedy T-shirts making fun of the crisis that has killed more than 1,300 people worldwide.

One £15.45 shirt on eBay said: ‘I survived the Coronavirus and all I got was this lousy T-shirt.’

Others on the auction site mocked the city in China at the epicentre of the outbreak with one emblazoned with ‘Wuhan City Tours’ and another saying: ‘Just arrived from Wuhan.’

Another for £10.99 had the Corona beer logo with ‘Corona Virus’ written instead.

On Amazon a £10.99 T-shirt with a picture of a gas mask includes the slogan, ‘I survived Coronavirus 2020,’ and is available in 12 different colours.

It is branded as a ‘Funny men’s cotton short sleeve T-shirt.’

A ladies white v-neck shirt with the words ‘Coronavirus inside’ is also available for £11.99.

A third T-shirt on Amazon for the same price boasts ‘Coronavirus. Welcome to hell. Free entry.’

There have been over 64,000 cases of Coronavirus worldwide including nine confirmed cases in the UK.

A spokesman for eBay said the sale of the Coronavirus T-shirts breached its ‘Disaster and Tragedy Policy’ and has now removed them.

The spokesman said: ‘These items are banned from eBay’s platform.

‘We have removed the items and are educating sellers.’

The eBay policy states: ‘Listings or items that portray, glorify, or attempt to profit from human tragedy or suffering, or that are insensitive to victims of such events, are not allowed.

‘Showing respect and sensitivity to our global community of members is very important to eBay.

‘We don’t allow members to sell items that are hurtful to the victims of tragic events such as terrorist attacks or natural disasters.’

Amazon declined to comment and was still selling its Coronavirus T-shirts this morning.