Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in agreement over Jadon Sancho Man Utd transfer

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho – with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward in agreement over the transfer

Manchester United chiefs are in agreement over the club’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmun d winger Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old continues to impress in the Bundesliga, prompting a wealth of European clubs to chase his signature in the next transfer window.

But the Daily Mirror report United are confident they can beat their competition and land Sancho for an eye-watering fee of £120m.

To add, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are both determined to ensure the player ends up at Old Trafford.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with Sancho but are said to be put off by Dortmund’s record-breaking valuation.

A transfer fee of £120m would make Sancho the most expensive British signing of all-time, and would set a Premier League record, surpassing the £89m United paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

Sancho left Manchester City in 2017 for just £8m but has since excelled into one of the most promising young prospects in world football.

The youngster celebrated his 20th birthday earlier this week and also enjoyed a video chat with Red Devils star Jesse Lingard on Monday evening, sending fans into raptures.

United duo Angel Gomes and Timothy Fosu-Mensah also commented on the live feed.

Fans of Solskjaer’s side took to social media to float the theory Lingard was set to persuade Sancho to join.

But as an apparent boyhood Chelsea fan, the Blues have also been linked with a transfer for the England international.

And Stamford Bridge legend John Terry wants his former side to make a move.

“I think the young lads have shown their potential,” he said.

“We spoke at the start of the season about the likes of Tammy and Mason coming into the squad and they’ve shown that they’re capable of playing.

“I think Sancho is probably one of the best young players in the world at the moment, so he’d be a great addition to Chelsea’s squad. It would make us better as well.”