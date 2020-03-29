Eddie Hearn fed up with being brunt of jokes laughed at by strangers on Twitter

Boxing chief is tired of being the subject of a parody Twitter account which makes funny videos out of his quotes
Boxing chief Eddie Hearn is not laughing at a parody Twitter account which makes funny videos out of his quotes.
Thousands of people follow the spoof feed NoContextHearn, with sayings such as: “Oh, go on then” being shared millions of times.
But the fight supremo has become fed up with being the brunt of its jokes and laughed at by strangers.
The 40-year-old, who promotes Anthony Joshua, said: “It’s made it 10 times worse. Because they don’t even know who I am. I’m just that guy off Twitter.
“It used to be a sports fan. Now it’s someone’s wife or girlfriend whose husband sent them a clip of me. So it’s funny in a way. But it’s draining.”
He says the Twitter page has forced him to use social media less often to avoid the worst jokes.
Eddie added: “All these celebrities who say: ‘Oh, you know, I’m getting terrible comments on social media’. It’s just part of what you do. You can’t have it both ways.
“Well, you signed up for it! I’ve put myself in front of the camera. I waffle all day. People are going to be opinionated.”
But despite his success he doesn’t like to call himself a celebrity.
He added: “I don’t want to be a celebrity, I really don’t. I want to be a businessman.
“I used to enjoy it. I think it sounds a bit arrogant but it’s become a little bit intrusive.
“I’m a showman. I can’t say I don’t enjoy the limelight. I guess I do.”